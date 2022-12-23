Salisbury woman charged with fatally poisoning boyfriend with compound found in antifreeze

A Salisbury woman was arrested on Thursday, accused of poisoning her boyfriend.

Judy Church, 64, of Salisbury has been charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid, and hydraulic brake fluid.

According to the Essex DA’s office, on November 11, 2022 at approximately 8:02 pm, Church called 911 to request an ambulance for her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, 46.

Upon arrival, EMS and officers found Fowler in obvious medical distress.

He was initially taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, and was then taken to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, and was later brought to Beth

Upon investigation, the medical examiner’s determination that ethylene glycol poisoning was the cause of death.

Church will be arraigned for murder today at Newburyport District Court.

