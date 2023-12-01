The Salisbury Zoo was evacuated Thursday and closed early after an incident involving one of its resident bison.

Here's what the zoo shared about what went down Thursday.

Bison breaks part of fencing, but doesn't escape

One of the bison broke part of the interior fencing of her exhibit while playing with it, and then ate some bamboo located right outside of the interior fence line, according to a Facebook post from the zoo. Though the bison left the exhibit area, it remained contained by the second barrier fence line surrounding the exhibit.

The zoo was evacuated, and nobody was injured, per the zoo's post. Staff members opened the exhibit gate, and the bison walked back into the exhibit calmly.

The zoo's two bison responded to a recall device and were locked into the back area of the exhibit. Then, the staff installed a more durable fence and cleaned out part of the moat system surrounding the front part of the exhibit.

Here's the full post from the zoo:

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury Zoo evacuated, closed early Thursday after animal incident