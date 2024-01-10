Salisbury's Fitzwater Street portions closed due to flooding: What to know

The city of Salisbury closed portions of two city streets overnight, with one still seeing closures today, due to flooding.

Here's what to know.

Fitzwater, Lake streets in Salisbury see closures due to flooding

The city of Salisbury closed portions of Fitzwater and Lake streets due to flooding from last night’s storm. Fitzwater Street remains closed between West Main and Pearl streets, while two sections of Lake Street were closed during the night and early morning, but are now open.

The next high tide is at 2 p.m., and the city will be monitoring the water level and closing any roads if necessary.

Flooded streets will remain closed until the area is safe. Please keep that in mind as you move about the city today.

City urges motorists to use caution today

The city reminds motorists to exercise caution and stay safe on the roads. Most importantly, do not attempt to cross high water.

Just 6 inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling. According to the National Weather Service, water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed-out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.

A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds. Twelve inches of water can float a car or small SUV and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.

