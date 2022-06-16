Salley man accused of inappropriately touching juvenile female

Jun. 16—A Salley man has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a juvenile female.

Wendell Glenn Poole, 49, was arrested by Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies on Sunday, June 12, and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The female accused Poole of inappropriately touching her, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Poole's bond has been set at $10,000 but he remained in the Aiken County detention center as of Thursday morning.