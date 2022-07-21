Salley man arrested, charged with two counts of murder in Days Inn shooting

Jul. 21—A 20-year-old Salley man has been charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after being arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents took Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover into custody without incident around 6:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Morton Avenue in Aiken's Crosland Park neighborhood.

Glover then was transported to the Aiken County detention center.

The site of the July 2 shooting incident was the Days Inn by Wyndham that is near Exit 22 on Interstate 20.

The victims, Stephen A. Poole, 40, and Barry J. Redding, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing, according to the release.

The Days Inn where the shooting occurred is at 2654 Columbia Highway North.