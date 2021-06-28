Salley man charged with assault, kidnapping in Aiken County

Jun. 28—A Salley man was arrested Sunday in connection with an assault and kidnapping.

Hasheem Keywon Glover, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and abduction, a narcotics violation and weapon law violations.

On Sunday night, Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to Dexter Street after they received a call about a male threatening to shoot a female.

The victim stated she and the suspect got into an argument in her house. When she tried to leave, she said the suspect blocked the door and refused to let her leave, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

She stated that when the suspect eventually moved out of the way, she tried to get in her vehicle to go to a friend's house.

The suspect followed the victim and "pulled out a gun holding the firearm in his left hand" and then removed the safety and threatened to shoot her, according to the report.

The suspect was walking down Chatfield Street armed with a .45-caliber pistol when he was approached and detained by officers, according to the report.

Public Safety, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Saluda County all had active warrants for Glover's arrest.

The suspect was transported to the Aiken County detention center to be booked on his charges.