Salley man wanted in connection with Days Inn shooting

Jul. 8—Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are seeking a 20-year-old Salley man in connection with a double homicide.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover, who is wanted for two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a news release from the sheriff's office on Friday.

The charges stem from a shooting that claimed two lives the evening of July 2 at the Days Inn by Wyndham near Exit 22 on Interstate 20.

The victims, Stephan A. Poole, 40, and Barry J. Redding, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The release stated that Glover "should be considered armed and dangerous."

The Days Inn where the incident took place is at 2654 Columbia Highway North near Aiken.

The release asks for anyone with information about Glover or his location to call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-274-6372. Tips also can be submitted online at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.