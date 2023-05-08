Sallisaw police body camera shows head-on collision that kept vehicle from crowd

Sallisaw police Capt. John Weber turned his patrol vehicle north on Oak Street to cut off a speeding suspect during a high speed chase Saturday, and then drove into the vehicle head-on.

The video taken from a surveillance camera at the nearby police station, and from the body-worn camera from inside the patrol vehicle shows the collision from the officer's point of view.

Weber has two hands on the steering wheel in the video. He is also heard saying, "I'm gonna ram him if they make it this far."

Weber had been positioned near Oak Street where the bounce house was just a block away.

"I'm gonna shut it down," Weber is heard saying on the video as he talks to a dispatcher.

He turns left and accelerates toward the approaching suspect's car. The camera view from inside the patrol car shows an airbag explode when the vehicles collide. Other law officers and emergency crews arrive immediately.

And two days after his patrol vehicle was in a head-on collision that stopped a fleeing motorist from speeding into a festival bounce house, Weber was able to put on his uniform, despite a broken wrist.

Weber and Officer Wesley McGuirt are credited for stopping the driver about 1 p.m. Saturday from hitting a crowd of people at the Diamond Daze festival in downtown Sallisaw.

Monday, police Monday released body-worn camera footage of the moment Weber, the driver, and McGuirt, passenger, stopped the other vehicle that was reaching a speed of 70 mph a block from the bounce house on Oak Street.

The vehicle chase started near Roland

A Sequoyah County sheriff's deputy tried to stop a vehicle near Roland on Interstate 40 Saturday afternoon. The driver fled the traffic stop and reached speeds over 100 mph between Sallisaw and Muldrow Saturday, going the wrong way on I-40 at one point, police said.

Carlten Rucker, 33, of Plantation, Florida, the driver, was arrested on complaints of felony eluding of a police officer causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault on a police officer, and transporting an open bottle of liquor.

The report taken by the sheriff's deputy states a bottle of Cognac was opened and a small bag of green, leafy substance was in the car.

A passenger, 34, in the front seat of the car driven by Rucker, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital.

Courtney Walker, 36, a passenger in the backseat, was arrested in connection with possession of medical marijuana without a license and receiving or possessing stolen property. He refused treatment for injuries at the scene.

In the vehicle was a stolen Arkansas license plate from Fayetteville. A woman's purse and an empty wallet were both found in the vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Sallisaw police body camera worn by officers in pursuit shows head-on