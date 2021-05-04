Sally Anne Bowman would still be alive if Australian police 'did their job properly', says mother

Sally Anne Bowman, left, was just 18 when she was raped and murdered by Mark Dixie, right

The mother of Sally Anne Bowman, the 18-year-old raped and murdered by Mark Dixie in 2005, has said her daughter would still be alive if Australian police had “done their job properly”.

The comments come amid calls for a fresh investigation to be launched into the serial sexual offender’s time in Western Australia in the 1990s, when he was arrested three times but only charged for a more minor offence and never added to any kind of register.

Dixie, now 50, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for brutally attacking and killing Bowman, an aspiring model, in Croydon, south London.

Sally Anne Bowman aged 16 with her niece, two years before she was raped and murdered - Metropolitan Police /PA

Now an investigation by The West Australian newspaper has revealed Dixie was arrested and questioned by police after a woman was assaulted in a Perth park in 1997.

He was not charged due to a lack of evidence.

Dixie has also previously been linked to the stabbing and rape of a 19-year-old Thai university student, who survived the attack, in Perth in 1998. Dixie’s DNA matched a sample taken from that attack but he was not charged.

He was, however, charged for wilful exposure after jumping out naked in front of a woman who was jogging in Dunsborough, south of Perth. However, he was not added to any kind of offender’s register.

The police “didn’t do their job properly and that’s the reason my daughter’s dead,” Linda, Bowman’s mother, told The Mirror on Tuesday.

“We now know he was arrested at least three times in Australia but he was deported without any warnings being issued by the authorities,” said Mrs Bowman.

“He was a known sex attacker when he was deported from Australia but he wasn’t put on any register. We could have had his DNA at that time which would have meant he would have been caught before he killed Sally Anne.”

Mother Linda (L), father Paul (C) and sister Michelle Bowman speaking to the press in 2008 after the conviction of Mark Dixie for the murder of Sally Anne - EDDIE MULHOLLAND

Dr David Keatley, a criminologist at Murdoch University in Perth, Western Australia, has called for a full investigation to be launched into possible other crimes committed by Dixie during the three years he lived in Western Australia from 1996-99.

Dixie fits “a pattern of somebody with continued repeated assaults escalating in violence… we would not be surprised if there were others,” Dr Keatley told The Telegraph.

He said the Cold Case Review group at Murdoch University, Perth was currently putting together a national database of cold cases, including a few hundred from Western Australia.

“This is not the first time we have seen a case involving someone with a long history of similar offences,” said Dr Keatley.

“Often when I start analysing a case police will say ‘we have another case that appears to fit that pattern’.”

The Western Australian Police have declined to comment.

Artist impression of Mark Dixie in the dock of the Old Bailey on February 6, 2008, standing trial for the murder of Sally Anne Bowman - Elizabeth Cook /PA

Back in 2008, when the Thai university student went public with her claim about being attacked by Dixie, the police force defended its handling of the case and said he would be extradited to face trial for the 1998 attack once he finished his prison time in the UK.

That will not be for several decades, if ever, given he is serving three life sentences here.

In 2017 he was convicted of two more historic attacks against women in London.

In 1986, when he was 16, he raped a woman, tied her up in a car and set it on fire. In 2002 he bludgeoned a woman and threatened to kill her. He was given two more life sentences.

He also admitted to a 2003 rape in Spain, for which another man served 12 years in prison.

Dixie, a father of three, had travelled the world using various aliases including Mark McDonald, Shane Turner, Mark Down and Mark James.

He moved to Australia in 1993 and lived in various states before being deported in 1999.

In 2008, police in New South Wales and Queensland said they were not aware that Dixie had committed any crimes while he was in the states in the mid-1990s.

Dixie had already been investigated by Australian police over the disappearance of three young women from the upmarket Perth suburb of Claremont.

Police concluded that he had not been involved because he was not in the city at the time.