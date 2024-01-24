Sally Meyers to retire after 32 years at TGC Library

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Long-time Tom Green County children’s librarian Sally Meyers is retiring after more than 32 years.

Dozens of people attended a retirement reception at the Tom Green County Public Library in San Angelo on Tuesday, January 24, 2024. For more than three decades, Meyers has inspired children to love to read. Meyers has served on a number of state committees, including the Texas Bluebonnet Committee and the Texas Summer Reading Committee. She also organized the local “Read to Me” march around the Tom Green County Courthouse for 28 years. Meyers insists it’s all about having fun.

“We have a lot of fun here. This is a happy place. The people that come here make it a happy place,” said Meyers. “Children feel like this is their library; in fact, I came down the elevator with a little girl and her mother the other day, and when we stopped on our floor, the little girl jumped out and said, ‘We’re here!’ That’s what it’s all about.”

Meyers was also the 2023 Nexstar Media Group’s Remarkable Woman of the Concho Valley and is a big supporter of the Boys and Girls Clubs.

