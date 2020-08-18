Sally Yates, acting attorney general fired by Trump, says he 'treats our country like it's his family business'

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates was an unusual speaker at Tuesday's Democratic National Convention.

Yates, who served as a deputy attorney general under former President Barack Obama, stayed on in the Trump administration to help transition the Justice Department and was quickly fired. With her legal background, "speaking at a political convention is something I never expected to be doing," Yates acknowledged. "But the future of our democracy is at stake," she continued before calling out the president's alleged transgressions.

Yates started with Democrats' latest fight, saying Trump is "even trying to sabotage our postal service to keep people from being able to vote." She went on to call out Trump's "constant attacks on the FBI, the free press, inspectors general, federal judges," saying "they all have one purpose: to remove any check on his abuse of power."

"Put simply, [Trump] treats our country like it's his family business — this time bankrupting our nation’s moral authority at home and abroad," Yates continued. "But our country doesn’t belong to him. It belongs to all of us."







