Women's Health

Kate Hudson, 42, dropped a photo of herself on Instagram, stretching in beige underwear while wearing high-heeled boots. “It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month and I’m stretching my quads before joining my friends at @kitundergarments and @thirdlove as they kick it to cancer by donating 15% of sales from the #kitstokickcancer collection to Women’s Cancer Research Fund,” she wrote in the caption. While the cause is super important and the underwear is cute, it’s hard to ignore Kate’s toned legs and arms and totally jacked abs.