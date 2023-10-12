Salman Rushdie to publish memoir of knife attack

The memoir is described as a 'gripping account' of the attack and Sir Salman’s survival - Frank Franklin II/AP

Sir Salman Rushdie is to publish a memoir about his attempted murder as a way to “answer violence with art”.

The author was stabbed more than a dozen times by an attacker who stormed the stage at a book festival in upstate New York last year.

Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder is described as a “gripping account” of the attack and Sir Salman’s survival.

“This was a necessary book for me to write: a way to take charge of what happened, and to answer violence with art,” Sir Salman said.

The memoir will be published on April 16, 2024.

‘Reminder of the power of words’

Nihar Malaviya, the chief executive of publisher Penguin Random House, said: “Knife is a searing book, and a reminder of the power of words to make sense of the unthinkable.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“We are honoured to publish it, and amazed at Salman’s determination to tell his story, and to return to the work he loves.”

The book is “a powerful, deeply personal and ultimately uplifting meditation on life, loss, love, the power of art, finding the strength to keep going - and to stand up again”.

The Booker Prize-winning author previously said that writing about his ordeal would given him “an artistic reason to think about it”.

While his 2012 memoir, Joseph Anton, was written in the third-person, Knife will not be.

“It doesn’t feel third person-ish to me. When someone sticks a knife into you, that’s a first-person story,” he told The New Yorker.

‘I just have to deal with it’

Appearing via videolink at the Hay Festival earlier this year, Sir Salman said the book would examine “what happened and what it means - not just about the attack, but around it”.

He added: “It will be a relatively short book, a couple of hundred pages. It’s not the easiest book in the world to write, but it’s something I need to get past in order to do anything else. I can’t really start writing a novel that’s got nothing to do with this. I just have to deal with it.”

Sir Salman lost the sight in his right eye as a result of the attack, in which he was stabbed in the face, neck, chest, liver and hand.

The attempt on his life occurred 33 years after Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa over The Satanic Verses, which led to the author spending years living under police protection.

Hadi Matar, an American of Lebanese heritage, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.