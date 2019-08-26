Salmat (ASX:SLM) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Salmat's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Salmat had debt of AU$1.96m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from AU$26.4m over a year. However, it does have AU$52.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of AU$50.4m.

ASX:SLM Historical Debt, August 26th 2019

A Look At Salmat's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Salmat had liabilities of AU$29.4m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$6.07m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had AU$52.4m in cash and AU$32.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has AU$49.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Salmat's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Simply put, the fact that Salmat has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

But the other side of the story is that Salmat saw its EBIT decline by 8.7% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Salmat's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Salmat has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent two years, Salmat recorded free cash flow worth 66% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Salmat has net cash of AU$50m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 66% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in AU$5.1m. So is Salmat's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Another factor that would give us confidence in Salmat would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.