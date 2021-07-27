Salmon nearly roasted alive in Pacific north-west heatwave captured on video

Hallie Golden in Seattle
·4 min read

Salmon in the Columbia River were nearly roasted to death when water temperatures rose during the Pacific north-west’s record-shattering heatwave, according to a conservation group that has documented the disturbing sight.

In a video released on Tuesday by the non-profit organization Columbia Riverkeeper, a group of sockeye salmon swimming in a tributary of the river can be seen covered in angry red lesions and white fungus, the results of stress and exposure to extreme temperatures.

Related: ‘The air is toxic’: how an idyllic California lake became a nightmare

The salmon had been traveling upstream in the Columbia River from the ocean, to return to their natal spawning areas, when they unexpectedly changed course, explained Brett VandenHeuvel, the executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper. He described the sockeye as veering off to the Little White Salmon River, a tributary of the Columbia River where the video was recorded, in an effort to essentially “escape a burning building”.

On the day the video was recorded, the river had hit just over 70F (21C), a lethal temperature for these anadromous fish if they are exposed to it for long periods. The Clean Water Act prohibits the Columbia River from rising over 68F (20C).

VandenHeuvel compared the situation to a person trying to run a marathon in over 100F (38C) temperatures.

“The difference is that this isn’t recreation for the salmon,” he said. “They have no choice. They either make it or they die.”

The salmon in the video won’t be able to spawn in the tributary, and are expected to die from disease and heat stress.

This scene is yet another example of the tragic toll taken by the recent heatwave, which killed hundreds of people across the Pacific north-west and Canada, probably caused more than 1 billion marine animals to perish, and contributed to fires across the region.

But VandenHeuvel said the incident went beyond the heatwave, and was exacerbated by the many dams that for decades have held up the water flows across Washington state and beyond, and thus increased water temperature. Climate change and the recent deadly heatwave simply threw the situation to the extreme.

A videographer captured the scene for the Columbia Riverkeeper earlier this month as part of the organization’s effort to try to keep track of the salmon’s progress in the heat.

VandenHeuvel said it was too early to say exactly how many salmon have died as a result of the hot water. But there are tens of thousands of sockeye still in the Columbia and Lower Snake rivers, and so as these waterways grow hotter over the next two months, many more fish could die. And given that Snake River sockeye are already considered endangered, the death of just a small section of their population could have dire effects.

Related: Salmon face extinction throughout the US west. Blame these four dams

VandenHeuvel recalled traveling out to the area in the days after the video was recorded, and said he saw salmon suffering in a similar way in other tributaries. He even spotted several sockeye carcasses downstream.

“It’s heartbreaking to watch animals dying unnaturally,” he said. “And worse, thinking about the cause of it. This is a human caused problem, and it really makes me think about the future.”

In the video, the salmon can be seen with what looks to be fuzzy white patches, which is likely a fungal infection that appears when salmon become stressed from hot water.

Don Sampson, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and an advisory board member for the Northwest Tribal Salmon Alliance, described watching the video as akin to seeing his relatives die.

“That’s how bad I felt,” said Sampson, who is also hereditary chief of the Walla Walla tribe. “I mean I was near in tears when I saw it.”

He compared it to 2015, when about 250,000 sockeye died in the Columbia River and its tributaries after an especially hot summer.

Sampson predicted that the situation was only going to get worse, and said it was vital to move forward with a proposal of breaching four dams in eastern Washington state.

“It’s really appalling that we have solutions to save salmon, but we’re not doing it,” said Sampson. “We don’t have the political will, our members of Congress in the north-west don’t have the political strength or will to stand up to protect salmon for future generations.”

VandenHeuvel agreed that these types of scenes would continue to play out if officials did not take direct action.

“I see this as a deeply sad vision for our future. But I also see it as a call to action. There’s mitigation measures we can take to save the salmon, to cool our rivers,” he said. “And if this video doesn’t inspire some serious reflection, then I don’t know what will.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Record-shattering’ heatwaves will become even more likely due to climate change

    A new study has shown that humanity is likely to see more extreme heat events in the near future, as climate change takes hold.

  • Small climate changes can have devastating local consequences – it happened in the Little Ice Age

    The Little Ice Age brought some bitter extremes. Pieter Bruegel the Elder, 1565In recent weeks, catastrophic floods overwhelmed towns in Germany and the Netherlands, inundated subway tunnels in China, swept through northwestern Africa and triggered deadly landslides in India and Japan. Heat and drought fanned wildfires in the North American West and Siberia, contributed to water shortages in Iran, and worsened famines in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya. Extremes like these are increasingly caused or

  • Podcast: A drying lake in Oregon attracts the far right

    The Klamath Tribes have first rights to the lake water. Farmers don't get any this year. The tension is ripe for far-right exploitation.

  • Wildfire smoke from the west finally reaches East Coast, storm threat builds

    Proximity to the Atlantic Ocean means the East Coast typically has some of the best air quality in the country, but jet stream winds are pushing smoke from the northwestern Ontario wildfires into New Brunswick for Tuesday.

  • Dangerous heat and poor air quality coming to North Texas this week

    High temperatures will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, MedStar said.

  • Snow can disappear straight into the atmosphere in hot, dry weather

    In high alpine terrain, sun and dry air can turn snow straight into water vapor. Jeffrey Pang/WikimediaCommons, CC BYCreeks, rivers and lakes that are fed by melting snow across the U.S. West are already running low as of mid-July 2021, much to the worry of farmers, biologists and snow hydrologists like me. This is not surprising in California, where snow levels over the previous winter were well below normal. But it is also true across Colorado and the Rocky Mountains, which in general received

  • Intense flooding turns roads into rivers in southern Nevada

    Torrential rain led to severe flooding in the town of Pahrump on Monday, July 26.

  • Consider this your reminder to store your campsite food properly

    Bears: they’re just like us. They smell food and beer and they come a-lumberin’. The most recent case of bear/human contact involves a woman who got slapped with a $5,826.99 fine. Why? Because she attracted a bear with improperly stored food at her campsite in Grand Teton National Park. Can’t blame the bear for wanting to get in on a little garbage action.

  • Forget COVID lockdowns — Australian wildfires were a bigger climate change factor in 2020

    The COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdowns exerted a slight net warming effect on the planet, but Australian wildfires had a much bigger and faster climate impact, cooling the planet from December 2019 through mid-2020, a new study finds. Why it matters: The study shows how two largely manmade forces — the response to a pandemic and climate change-related wildfires — can influence the planet, with implications for understanding future climate change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Olympian Tom Daley is 20 years younger than his screenwriter husband, Dustin Lance Black. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Daley won gold at the Olympics this week, and Black cheered him on from Canada. Here's how they met.

  • EV charging on long-distance drives isn't so easy if you lack a Tesla

    America is moving toward an electric vehicle future, but the present infrastructure can be maddening for those who own an EV. Particularly if that EV isn't made by Tesla.Why it matters: President Biden's infrastructure proposal includes billions of dollars for EV charging, in an effort to replicate the ubiquity of gas stations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFirst person: Several weeks ago I bought a Ford Mustang Mach-E, the aut

  • Take a See-through Kayak Tour Over Bioluminescent Lagoons in Florida

    It's lit — literally.

  • 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is getting Crawl Control among off-road bits

    Despite showing what the 2022 Toyota Tundra will look like, Toyota is continuing to trickle out teasers of the pickup truck. Not only does it give us more of a look at the new truck's interior, but it shows a couple of nice feature upgrades over the old truck. The Tundra, presumably in TRD Pro guise like it says on the seats, will now get the Crawl Control and descent control functions that have been previously available in Toyotas such as the 4Runner and Tacoma.

  • Seaweed takes over Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota

    A crew of old high school buddies at Life's a Beach Shoreline Services have helped clean Lake Minnetonka of seaweed for years and claim this year is off the charts. The crew brings the weeds to a local mulch store where they're composted and re-used. Erin Hassanzadeh has the story.

  • Lumber Prices Are FINALLY Falling. Here's Why—and What It Means for You.

    But we're not out of the, uh, woods just yet.

  • One for the road: Glenfiddich uses whisky waste to fuel trucks

    Scotch whisky maker Glenfiddich has begun converting its delivery trucks to run on low-emission biogas made from waste products from its own whisky distilling process as part of a "closed loop" sustainability initiative, it said on Tuesday. Glenfiddich said it has installed fueling stations at its Dufftown distillery in north-eastern Scotland that use technology developed by its parent company William Grant & Sons to convert its production waste and residues into an Ultra-Low Carbon Fuel (ULCF) gas that produces minimal carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions.

  • U.S. New-Home Sales Unexpectedly Fall to Lowest Since April 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of new U.S. homes dropped unexpectedly in June to the lowest since April 2020, showing a further weakening in demand against a backdrop of elevated prices and tight supply.Purchases of new single-family homes fell 6.6% to a 676,000 annualized pace following a downwardly revised 724,000 in May, government data showed Monday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 796,000 rate.Surging construction costs for everything from labor to transportation

  • Trash talk ensues as Dallas Cowboys players, Jerry Jones talk Texas, OU move to SEC

    Cowboys right guard and former Texas star Connor Williams is excited about the Longhorns renewing their rivalry with the Aggies. He never got the chance to play Texas A&M.

  • The Daily Sweat: Red Sox might have killed the Yankees as they continue a fantastic season

    On Sunday, Boston had a comeback win that will be a highlight of their fine season.

  • A new Austin community will come standard with Tesla solar panels and batteries

    ﻿﻿Elon Musk is continuing to grow his footprint in Texas by installing the latest version of Tesla’s solar roof on thousands of new homes. In early July, developers in Austin announced an entire neighborhood will be built with the third version of Tesla’s solar roof tiles and Powerwall battery storage installed in every home. It aims to be “the most sustainable residential community” in the US, according to a statement from the firm backing the development.