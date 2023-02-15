Salmon will get pricier because of ‘devastating’ Norwegian fishing tax

Salmon Norway - Kristian Helgesen/Bloomberg

Salmon will become more expensive unless Norway abandons “devastating” new plans to tax the industry, the world’s biggest farmer of the fish has warned

Mowi, which runs salmon farms in Norway and Scotland, said a new 40pc tax rate proposed by the government in Oslo would push up prices across the region. Chief executive Ivan Vinheim said the plans would leave fishermen in the country paying an effective tax rate of 62pc and have a “devastating” impact on the industry.

“In practice it will put growth to an end,” Mr Vinheim said. “In all industries, if supply does not meet demand, it will impact the price.”

Mowi, which harvested over 460,000kg of fish last year, has already put its investments in Norway on hold in anticipation of the new tax.

“This industry currently employs 60,000 people in coastal communities, and at the end of the day it is their livelihoods as well as future job creation that are being put in peril,” Mr Vinheim said.

The Norwegian government has said it wants big fishing and power companies to share “the extraordinary return” generated from public resources such as salmon with wider society. The Government has promised to reinvest funds raised with the tax into local communities.

Details of a new tax on fish farmers are still being finalised. Oslo hopes to raise upwards of 3.65 NOK (£296m) a year from the tax.

Mr Vinheim’s warning on tax came as Mowi announced a record operating profit of €1bn last year on sales of €4.9bn.

Scotland Salmon - Wayleebird/iStockphoto

The strong performance came despite problems at the company’s salmon farms in Scotland caused by unusually warm weather.

2022 was the hottest year on record in Scotland, according to the Met Office, and the higher temperatures led to higher than expected levels of death in Mowi’s Scottish leaps.

Tiny micro jellyfish flourish in warmer waters and Mr Vindheim said they had caused “excess mortality” among salmon. The tiny jellyfish lodge themselves in the fishes’ gills and can impact their ability to breath.



Mr Vindheim said: “This warm summer was not great for our operation. We had a tough year.”



However, he stressed: “Now things have improved. [Salmon] biology is much better. We don't have any evidence that this will be a recurrence.”



Scottish salmon was the UK’s most popular food export last year, according to HMRC, with export sales hitting £578m. France is the biggest global market.