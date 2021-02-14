Salmond accuser dismisses conspiracy claims as 'absurd' and hits out at Holyrood inquiry

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond departs Edinburgh High Court after he was cleared of all charges - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

A woman who made a harassment complaint against Alex Salmond has claimed it is “utterly absurd” to suggest his accusers conspired in a plot designed to bring him down.

The female complainer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also said that a high-profile Holyrood probe into the affair was “more traumatic” than being involved in a High Court trial, which saw Mr Salmond acquitted of all charges.

Allies of Mr Salmond have claimed he was the victim of a politically motivated conspiracy, aimed at preventing him from making a political comeback and emerging as a rival to Nicola Sturgeon, his former protege.

“It is utterly absurd to suggest that nine women could be persuaded to lie to the police, to perjure themselves in court," the woman said. “I mean, the truth is that we individually had experiences of Alex Salmond’s behaviour.”

One of the women who made a complaint against Alex Salmond tells BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show ''It's a scary thing, to speak up.''



''It is utterly absurd to suggest that nine women could be persuaded to lie to the police and perjure themselves'' — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) February 14, 2021

A Scottish parliament inquiry into an unlawful civil service probe into Mr Salmond, which took place before he was charged with criminal offences, is nearing its conclusion.

Ms Sturgeon, and potentially Mr Salmond, are set to give highly-anticipated evidence over the coming weeks, with the First Minister’s political career on the line over claims she broke the ministerial code over her handling of complaints against her predecessor.

The accuser, one of nine who gave evidence against the former First Minister at the High Court last year, claimed the inquiry had become a "political fight" and suggested any conclusions it reaches will be "utterly useless".

She added: "I think the committee has strayed so far from its own remit that it has made any of its findings, completely useless.

"I think that they really had an opportunity to ensure that they could investigate the creation of procedures that would make it safe and easy for women to come forward and they have made it significantly harder."

Mr Salmond has been involved in a row with the committee after it refused to publish his dossier into ways in which he believes Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code, due to legal concerns.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon on the campaign trail in 2015 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

He cancelled his long-awaited testimony last week, claiming the censoring of his evidence would mean he would not be able to give a full account of his position.

However, he could yet appear, after The Spectator magazine last week persuaded a judge to change a court order put in place during Mr Salmond’s trial.

Lady Dorrian, the judge who agreed to the change, is expected to set out her written reasons for the amendment on Monday. This will inform how parliament lawyers interpret the revision, and whether they will advise that Mr Salmond’s evidence, as well as other submissions held back, can now be released.

Mr Salmond is expected to send a new submission to the Holyrood inquiry, in which he will accuse the Crown Office, Scotland’s prosecution service, of an "abuse of legislation" in blocking the publication of key documents.

The former First Minister has documents which he believes add weight to claims of a conspiracy, obtained during the disclosure process ahead of his criminal trial. However, he has repeatedly been threatened with prosecution if he discloses them.

A source close to Mr Salmond said: “Alex will be aiming both barrels at the Crown Office. Under the leadership of the current Lord Advocate it has become a discredited department totally unfit for purpose”.

Responding to the complainer’s comments, Mr Salmond’s spokeswoman said: “Alex has been through two very lengthy and public legal processes, the first of which established that he had been treated unlawfully by the government and the second established his innocence on all charges.

The parliamentary inquiry is not into alleged conduct on which he was cleared nearly a year ago, but is instead on the unlawful actions of the government and its officials.”

A Crown Office spokesman said it was vital that information held for the investigation and prosecution of crime is handled carefully, thoughtfully and lawfully.