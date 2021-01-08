Salmond accuses Sturgeon of repeatedly misleading parliament and giving 'untrue' evidence to Holyrood probe

Alex Salmond was cleared of all charges at a trial in March - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

Alex Salmond has accused Nicola Sturgeon of repeatedly misleading the Scottish Parliament and committing multiple breaches of the ministerial code, in an extraordinary attack which opponents said could end her political career.

The former First Minister said some of his former protege's statements to Holyrood about her handling of sexual harassment complaints against him were “simply untrue” and accused her of making a “wholly false” claim in her own written evidence to a Holyrood inquiry probing the affair.

Under the code which governs the conduct of ministers, those who knowingly mislead parliament are expected to resign.

The submission written by Mr Salmond was provided to a separate inquiry into whether Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code, but was also sent to the Holyrood committee.

In a leaked submission written by Mr Salmond, seen by The Daily Telegraph, he alleges that Ms Sturgeon misled parliament on “on a number of occasions” over the nature of a meeting he held with her at her home on April 2, 2018, when they discussed the investigation.

Nicola Sturgeon has rejected claims of a conspiracy - RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS

He also said Ms Sturgeon’s claim that she had forgotten about a meeting with a representative of Mr Salmond days previously, when the allegations were also discussed, was “untenable”.

Opposition parties said the “bombshell” evidence raised significant doubts about Ms Sturgeon’s political future, even with the SNP enjoying a huge lead in the polls ahead of May’s Holyrood election.

Scotland’s unionist parties hope that even if Ms Sturgeon survives the scandal, it will cut through with voters and dent the SNP’s chances of claiming a majority, and a mandate for a new independence referendum.

Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said the statement from Mr Salmond, once seen as Ms Sturgeon’s mentor, exposed “allegations of shocking, deliberate and corrupt actions at the heart of government”.

He added: “There is now clear evidence of Nicola Sturgeon abusing her power to deceive the Scottish public.

Story continues

“If this proves to be correct, it is a resignation matter. No First Minister, at any time, can be allowed to get away with repeatedly and blatantly lying to the Scottish Parliament and breaking the Ministerial Code.”

The Holyrood inquiry is investigating how more than £500,000 of taxpayers’ money came to be lost to Mr Salmond, after he successfully challenged the legality of an internal Scottish Government probe into sexual harassment complaints against him.

He was awarded legal costs after a judge ruled the civil service investigation, conducted under a new policy drawn up after the onset of the MeToo movement, was “tainted by apparent bias”.

He was later cleared of 13 sexual assault charges at a trial last March, following a separate criminal probe.

This is an incredible revelation.

Corruption at the heart of the SNP Scottish Government.

Truly shocking. https://t.co/pgu73MUb6s — John Lamont MP 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@John2Win) January 8, 2021

Mr Salmond has always denied any criminality and his allies claim he was the victim of a politically-motivated plot designed to prevent him making a political comeback.

Ms Sturgeon has dismissed claims of a conspiracy as “nonsense”.

In the submission, Mr Salmond claims that Ms Sturgeon also broke the ministerial code by failing to inform civil servants of meetings with him related to the investigation against him and by continuing to fight the case he brought even after legal advice stated prospects of success were slim.

He wrote that Ms Sturgeon had assured him at the private meeting in April 2018 that she would intervene in the civil service investigation against him, after he told her he believed the process was illegal and asked her for a mediation process to resolve the issues. Ms Sturgeon denies that she offered to interfere.

Mr Salmond said: "On 1st June 2018 the First Minister sent me a message which was the opposite of the assurance she had given on the 2nd April 2018 suggesting instead that she had always said that intervention was “not the right thing to do”. That was both untrue and disturbing.”

Once close allies, Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon are now bitter rivals - Andrew Milligan/PA

He added: “Most seriously, Parliament has been repeatedly misled on a number of occasions about the nature of the meeting of 2nd April 2018."

A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said she “entirely rejected” Mr Salmond’s claim that she broke the ministerial code.

He added: “We should always remember that the roots of this issue lie in complaints made by women about Alex Salmond’s behaviour whilst he was first minister.

“It is not surprising therefore that he continues to try to divert focus from that by seeking to malign the reputation of the first minister and by spinning false conspiracy theories. The first minister is concentrating on fighting the pandemic, stands by what she has said, and will address these matters in full when she appears at committee in the coming weeks.”

Mr Salmond said: “I can confirm that I submitted evidence to Mr James Hamilton, the Independent Adviser on the Ministerial Code, at his repeated request at the end of last year.

I thought Alex Salmond wanted the resignation of Leslie Evans, but it seems he is looking further up the tree. Months before a Holyrood election — Paul Hutcheon (@paulhutcheon) January 8, 2021

"The same evidence has now been given to the Parliamentary Committee, at their request, to assist with phase 4 of their Inquiry into the actions of Ministers and civil servants. It is a matter for Mr Hamilton and Committee members what they do with my evidence but I stand by the contents of the document and I am prepared to do so under oath in front of the Committee.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “The First Minister and the Permanent Secretary stand by what has been said to Parliament and in written evidence to the committee. The Permanent Secretary has also already provided detailed answers in person to the committee and will provide further oral evidence on Tuesday. The First Minister looks forward to answering questions when she appears later this month.

“In relation to the Ministerial Code referral, Mr Hamilton has the freedom to investigate as he feels is appropriate and we will not prejudge that process.”