Salmond accuses Sturgeon of repeatedly misleading parliament and giving 'untrue' evidence to Holyrood probe

Dan Sanderson
Alex Salmond was cleared of all charges at a trial in March - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe
Alex Salmond was cleared of all charges at a trial in March - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

Alex Salmond has accused Nicola Sturgeon of repeatedly misleading the Scottish Parliament and committing multiple breaches of the ministerial code, in an extraordinary attack which opponents said could end her political career.

The former First Minister said some of his former protege's statements to Holyrood about her handling of sexual harassment complaints against him were “simply untrue” and accused her of making a “wholly false” claim in her own written evidence to a Holyrood inquiry probing the affair. 

Under the code which governs the conduct of ministers, those who knowingly mislead parliament are expected to resign. 

The submission written by Mr Salmond was provided to a separate inquiry into whether Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code, but was also sent to the Holyrood committee.

In a leaked submission written by Mr Salmond, seen by The Daily Telegraph, he alleges that Ms Sturgeon misled parliament on “on a number of occasions” over the nature of a meeting he held with her at her home on April 2, 2018, when they discussed the investigation.

Nicola Sturgeon has rejected claims of a conspiracy - RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS
Nicola Sturgeon has rejected claims of a conspiracy - RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS

He also said Ms Sturgeon’s claim that she had forgotten about a meeting with a representative of Mr Salmond days previously, when the allegations were also discussed, was “untenable”. 

Opposition parties said the “bombshell” evidence raised significant doubts about Ms Sturgeon’s political future, even with the SNP enjoying a huge lead in the polls ahead of May’s Holyrood election.

Scotland’s unionist parties hope that even if Ms Sturgeon survives the scandal, it will cut through with voters and dent the SNP’s chances of claiming a majority, and a mandate for a new independence referendum.

Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said the statement from Mr Salmond, once seen as Ms Sturgeon’s mentor, exposed “allegations of shocking, deliberate and corrupt actions at the heart of government”.

He added:  “There is now clear evidence of Nicola Sturgeon abusing her power to deceive the Scottish public.

“If this proves to be correct, it is a resignation matter. No First Minister, at any time, can be allowed to get away with repeatedly and blatantly lying to the Scottish Parliament and breaking the Ministerial Code.”

The Holyrood inquiry is investigating how more than £500,000 of taxpayers’ money came to be lost to Mr Salmond, after he successfully challenged the legality of an internal Scottish Government probe into sexual harassment complaints against him. 

He was awarded legal costs after a judge ruled the civil service investigation, conducted under a new policy drawn up after the onset of the MeToo movement, was “tainted by apparent bias”.

He was later cleared of 13 sexual assault charges at a trial last March, following a separate criminal probe.

Mr Salmond has always denied any criminality and his allies claim he was the victim of a politically-motivated plot designed to prevent him making a political comeback. 

Ms Sturgeon has dismissed claims of a conspiracy as “nonsense”.

In the submission, Mr Salmond claims that Ms Sturgeon also broke the ministerial code by failing to inform civil servants of meetings with him related to the investigation against him and by continuing to fight the case he brought even after legal advice stated prospects of success were slim.

He wrote that Ms Sturgeon had assured him at the private meeting in April 2018 that she would intervene in the civil service investigation against him, after he told her he believed the process was illegal and asked her for a mediation process to resolve the issues. Ms Sturgeon denies that she offered to interfere.

Mr Salmond said: "On 1st June 2018 the First Minister sent me a message which was the opposite of the assurance she had given on the 2nd April 2018 suggesting instead that she had always said that intervention was “not the right thing to do”. That was both untrue and disturbing.”

Once close allies, Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon are now bitter rivals - &nbsp;Andrew Milligan/PA
Once close allies, Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon are now bitter rivals - Andrew Milligan/PA

He added: “Most seriously, Parliament has been repeatedly misled on a number of occasions about the nature of the meeting of 2nd April 2018."

A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said she “entirely rejected” Mr Salmond’s claim that she broke the ministerial code.

He added: “We should always remember that the roots of this issue lie in complaints made by women about Alex Salmond’s behaviour whilst he was first minister.

“It is not surprising therefore that he continues to try to divert focus from that by seeking to malign the reputation of the first minister and by spinning false conspiracy theories. The first minister is concentrating on fighting the pandemic, stands by what she has said, and will address these matters in full when she appears at committee in the coming weeks.”

Mr Salmond said: “I can confirm that I submitted evidence to Mr James Hamilton, the Independent Adviser on the  Ministerial Code, at his repeated request at the end of last year.

"The same evidence has now been given to the Parliamentary Committee, at their request, to assist with phase 4 of their Inquiry into the actions of Ministers and civil servants. It is a matter for Mr Hamilton and Committee members what they do with my evidence but I stand by the contents of the document and I am prepared to do so under oath in front of the Committee.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “The First Minister and the Permanent Secretary stand by what has been said to Parliament and in written evidence to the committee. The Permanent Secretary has also already provided detailed answers in person to the committee and will provide further oral evidence on Tuesday. The First Minister looks forward to answering questions when she appears later this month.

“In relation to the Ministerial Code referral, Mr Hamilton has the freedom to investigate as he feels is appropriate and we will not prejudge that process.”

 

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, and the White House is reportedly bracing for more departures.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • EU citizens banned from using ID cards to enter UK after rising terrorism and crime concerns

    EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter the UK from October because they are so easy to fake they are being widely used by terrorists, criminals and illegal immigrants to enter the country. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents, and instead visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders. It comes amid growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, which have been used by jihadis, rapists, thieves and benefit fraudsters. A Home Office source said: “These documents are some of the most insecure and abused documents seen at the border and we know that they are used by organised crime groups.” Thousands have used them to enter the UK, with Italian and Greek documents most susceptible because they are paper-based, more easily forged, and on sale for £800 on the black market. Albanian Fatmira Tafa was jailed for 14 months last year for using a fake Greek ID to get a kidney transplant that cost the NHS more than £72,000. Islamic State terrorists behind the Paris and Brussels atrocities used “top quality” counterfeit EU ID cards to travel freely around the continent planning their carnage. Najim Laachraoui, one of the Brussels Airport suicide bombers who killed 32, had an ID card from a counterfeit documents factory. The EU border agency Frontex said more than 7,000 people were detected trying to enter the bloc using fraudulent documents in 2016 – with most found trying to get into the UK. Albanian and Ukrainian nationals using fake Italian and Greek ID cards are the main offenders caught at UK borders. “Smugglers frequently provide migrants with fraudulent travel and identity documents as a part of their 'services',” Frontex said in its annual report. “Both the quantity and the quality of the fraudulent documents circulating in the EU have improved over recent years. The sustained demand has prompted counterfeiters to increase their output and has also prompted the creation of new print shops.” Europol, the European police agency, has warned that document fraud is one of the most common criminal activities linked to illegal immigration.

  • Manchin Says He Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Support $2000 Stimulus Checks

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said Friday he would “absolutely not” support a $2,000 stimulus payment, potentially throwing a wrench in President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for a new coronavirus relief package that would include another round of checks.“Absolutely not. No. Getting people vaccinated, that’s job No. 1,” Manchin told the Washington Post when asked if he would endorse another round of direct payments.“How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that’s already got a check,” Manchin said.Biden’s team is working to craft a coronavirus relief package that will include new stimulus checks, extended unemployment benefits and more, according to the Washington Post. The president-elect will also likely push for additional funding for vaccine distribution and funding to help states and cities, the report says.Manchin, a moderate, is expected to hold a crucial vote as Democrats control the Senate in a 50-50 split with Republicans, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.Biden wants to pass a new relief package quickly after he takes office on January 20, and earlier this week promised Georgia voters that they can expect to receive a $2,000 stimulus check if both Democratic U.S. Senate candidates won their elections, which they did.“If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” Biden said at a rally for the Democrats in Atlanta.After Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock won their races earlier this week, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) also promised that the $2,000 checks would be a top priority.However, if Biden and Schumer lose even one Democratic vote they may struggle to pass legislation under special Senate rules that allow bills to pass with a simple majority, rather than the 60 vote margin generally needed.While some Republicans have come out in favor of the $2,000 stimulus payments, it is unlikely GOP lawmakers would support other facets of Biden's new plan, including extending unemployment benefits.

  • House Democrats press forward with plans to remove Trump

    House Democrats are preparing criminal referrals to the Justice Department to request that President Trump and some of his advisers be investigated for inciting the invasion of the Capitol by a mob, while also looking at other options that include impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

    A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years. A judge last month granted a deferred judgment for Michael Ray Stepanek, 45, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.” The sentence means a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury against Stepanek will be dismissed and expunged, as long as he does not commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in pro-Trump riot

    The 42-year-old officer, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, was injured while "physically engaging with protesters."

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • Capitol riot and Trump's role leave allies around the world stunned and frightened

    Even European political figures who had previously embraced Trump’s brand of right-wing populism seemed to turn icy to the man with 13 days remaining in the White House.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Rep. Crenshaw slams congressional push to overturn election as 'deeply unconstitutional'

    Republican Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw tells 'America's Newsroom' the Constitution doesn't give Congress power to overturn elections.

  • 82 arrested so far in connection with the pro-Trump Capitol mob

    82 people arrested so far after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The search for more suspects continues, authorities say.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Here are the Republicans who voted to contest the Electoral College votes showing Biden beat Trump

    For a few Republican lawmakers, the spectacle of a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol was enough to make them reconsider their role in seeking to block the certification of electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, Boling confirmed.