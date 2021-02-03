Salmond brands Sturgeon's government 'a disgrace' over claims it hid evidence

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond are now bitter rivals - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

Alex Salmond has branded Nicola Sturgeon's government "a disgrace" and accused her officials of systematic dishonesty and obstruction during a probe into sexual misconduct claims against him.

In written evidence to the Holyrood committee investigating the botched Scottish Government investigation into two complaints of sexual harassment, he also repeated his claim that Ms Sturgeon had offered to interfere in the probe on his behalf.

If proven, the allegation would contradict Ms Sturgeon’s statements to Holyrood, in which she has repeatedly denied offering to meddle in the investigation to help her former mentor.

Written evidence provided by Mr Salmond, in advance of his highly anticipated return to Holyrood as a witness next week, was published on Wednesday.

Mr Salmond claims that compromising evidence was repeatedly withheld from his legal team as he sought to challenge the fairness and legality of the Scottish Government process in court.

He also states it was a “fact” that the government only conceded the case after its external counsel threatened to resign if it did not do so.

A senior Scottish Government source responded to the 21-page submission by accusing Mr Salmond of "contradictions and incoherence".

Mr Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 in legal costs after he won his judicial review against the civil service probe, and claimed more than £750,000 of taxpayers’ money in total was spent fighting his case.

He was later cleared of all 13 sexual assault charges at a trial, following a separate criminal investigation.

Alex Salmond was cleared of all charges - Jane Barlow/PA

Mr Salmond claimed there was “overwhelming evidence” that details which eventually cost the government the case - that an investigating officer had previous contact with complainers - were “concealed by the Scottish Government.”

He added: “The pattern of government lack of candour and a systematic failure to disclose has been deliberate and consistent since 7 March 2018 [when he first found out he was being investigated].

"It continued through the judicial review process and then my criminal trial. To my astonishment, it continues to date.

“The behaviour of the Government was, in my view, a disgrace. But actions have consequences. Accountability is at the heart of the Scottish Parliament.

“The rule of law requires that those who have acted illegally are held to account. It is now the job of this committee to resolve how that is best done.”

Mr Salmond claimed Ms Sturgeon suggested “that she would intervene in favour of a mediation process”, which he wanted the government to agree to to resolve the complaints, at a meeting at her Glasgow home on April 2, 2018.

Ms Sturgeon claims this is the first time she became aware Mr Salmond was being investigated, although he refutes this.

He said she “subsequently decided against such an intervention” although Ms Sturgeon refutes ever offering to interfere in the government probe.

He claims that at that stage, when his relationship with Ms Sturgeon remained close, he was highly reluctant to take legal action against the government he led for seven years “given what it might mean for both the First Minister and the SNP.”

Allies of Mr Salmond believe he was the victim of a politically-motivated plot aimed at preventing him from making a political comeback.

In his evidence, he said the Information Commissioner’s Office was “sympathetic” to his theory that the claims against him were leaked to a tabloid newspaper from within the Scottish Government, although no link has ever been proven.

Mr Salmond also said he had a witness statement stating that an SNP special adviser had said that while the government may lose the judicial review, they would “get him” in the criminal case.

In evidence he provided to a separate inquiry into whether Ms Sturgeon breached the ministerial code, he accused her of repeatedly misleading parliament over her handling of the affair. Ministers who knowingly mislead parliament are expected to resign.

Ms Sturgeon has strongly denied misleading parliament and has claimed allegations of a political conspiracy against Mr Salmond are a “heap of nonsense”.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The points raised in this submission have been addressed previously. The First Minister looks forward to answering any further questions from the committee when she appears in person in due course.”