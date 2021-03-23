Salmond committee's findings: MSPs claim they were 'misled' by Sturgeon and complainers were failed

Dan Sanderson
·12 min read
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is sworn in before giving evidence to The Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is sworn in before giving evidence to The Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints - JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP

Its proceedings have been among the most fraught and controversial in the short history of Holyrood.

On Tuesday morning the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints - better known as the Salmond committee - published its long-awaited findings.

MSPs examined four areas related to an extraordinary saga, which began after two complaints were made against Mr Salmond by civil servants in January 2018.

The committee was examining only the civil service probe, not the later criminal investigation. However, the initial allegations from two women would set in train a process of events that saw Mr Salmond acquitted of all 13 sex assault charges at a trial, exactly a year to the day before the report was published.

The episode would also lead to the incredible spectacle of both Ms Sturgeon and her predecessor - once the closest of political allies - attacking each other, under oath and in public, other during marathon witness sessions before the committee.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon in 2014
Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon in 2014 - Andrew Milligan/PA

While MSPs of all parties were clearly unconvinced of Mr Salmond's allegation to have been a victim of a high-level conspiracy, they were united in their condemnation of failures which saw the former First Minister succeed in a legal challenge against the government he once led.

However, they divided on party lines on the crucial question of whether Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code.

The development of a new procedure which allowed former ministers to be investigated

The committee criticised the speed at which a new policy to deal with sexual harassment complaints was rushed through by the Scottish Government, but did not believe claims that it was specifically developed to “get” Alex Salmond.

In a section of the report agreed by all nine committee members, MSPs said they were satisfied that former ministers were included in the new policy for the first time as a “gap” had been identified, which did not allow historic issues to be addressed.

However, they said that while they believed the procedure was clearly created in light of the MeToo movement, they were concerned that awareness of complaints against Mr Salmond “may have hastened, if not driven, the speed with which the new procedure was finalised.”

Concerns began to surface from civil servants about Mr Salmond’s previous behaviour in late 2017, with two formal complaints made in January 2018.

Mr Salmond would go on to challenge the policy in court, and he was awarded more than £500,000 in legal costs after the Scottish Government eventually conceded the case in early 2019.

The first draft of the policy was shared on November 8, 2017, and it was signed off by Ms Sturgeon just six weeks later, on December 20.

Jackie Baillie, the Labour MSP, won plaudits for her questioning of witnesses
Jackie Baillie, the Labour MSP, won plaudits for her questioning of witnesses - Pool/Getty Images Europe

MSPs concluded that the procedure “would have benefitted from more consultation.” They added:” The committee is of the view that the speed at which the procedure was developed, however laudable the intentions, could have had a detrimental impact on the procedure in terms of its clarity and robustness.”

Drawing up detailed guidance, they said, could have ultimately avoided the costly legal case brought by Mr Salmond.

They also highlighted “deep concerns” that there had been a culture at the Scottish Government in which civil servants did not feel able to challenge the behaviour of ministers.

They said: “The committee remains troubled at the testimony of trade unions that staff still feel unable to raise matters of concern.”

They expressed “surprise” that senior officials had showed a woman who raised concerns about Mr Salmond a draft of the new policy and “did not recognise the potential for there to be a perceived conflict of interest if formal complaints went on to be made (as in fact was the case).”

They added: “The committee believes that more should have been done to ensure that the manner in which the procedure was developed was beyond reproach.”

They recommended that an independent system for making and investigating complaints should be brought in by the Scottish Government, similar to those already in operation in the House of Commons and Holyrood.

The handling of the complaints

It was “astonishing” that a crucial error which led to Alex Salmond winning his legal case against the Scottish Government was not identified sooner by civil servants, the committee said.

Mr Salmond won his judicial review against the Scottish Government after it emerged that Judith McKinnon, head of people advice, was appointed investigating officer despite having had prior contact with the two complainers. This was in contravention of the government's own policy.

MSPs said it was clear that Ms McKinnon had built up “a rapport and relationship of trust” with the two women who came forward before she was appointed to investigate their complaints, in January 2018.

They concluded: “The committee... finds it astonishing that the potential for challenge around the perception of impartiality of the investigating officer was not identified at this point.”

The issue would not be identified by the Scottish Government until late in 2018 and led to the concession of the case in early 2019, with the lengthy process meaning significant costs for taxpayers.

Leslie Evans, the permanent secretary and Nicola Sturgeon’s chief mandarin, also came in for strong criticism in this section of the report.

Leslie Evans was criticised in the report
Leslie Evans was criticised in the report - ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP

All nine MSPs agreed that she had played a part in the development of the procedure deployed against Mr Salmond, despite her claim that she was “not close” to the process.

It was also inappropriate that Ms Evans had a dual role in the complaints procedure - in determining initially whether there was a cause for concern and later deciding whether a complaint was “well founded”, they said.

While it was not the issue on which the Government conceded its case, they said Ms Evans’ dual role “should have been identified as a significant organisational risk”. They suggested this might have also led to the government losing the case, had it got to that stage.

The “degree of involvement of the Permanent Secretary and her actions as Deciding Officer also places a question mark over the process,” they said.

Ms Evans did conclude concerns about Mr Salmond were well founded, but the findings were quashed when he won his legal case, which found the government process had been “tainted by apparent bias”.

MSPs also noted corroborated claims that the name of a complainer was leaked to Mr Salmond’s camp by a Scottish Government official. They said they were “unable to reach any conclusion on the facts of this alleged breach” but warned any such breach of confidentiality was a “serious matter”.

They also expressed concern over how details of the probe facing Mr Salmond came to be leaked to the Daily Record newspaper, in the summer of 2018. The publicity had taken an “incredible toll” on the two women who made complaints, they said.

While the Information Commissioner’s Office said it “had sympathy” with a hypothesis that the leak had come from within the Scottish Government, the culprit has never been identified.

“Confidentiality of an investigation is of paramount importance and the leaking of such information is extremely serious,” the MSPs said. “Should the identity of the person who leaked the information ever come to light, they should be held to account for their actions.”

The Judicial Review

The committee found that the Scottish Government was to blame for a “serious, substantial and entirely avoidable situation” that saw it engage in a “prolonged, expensive and unsuccessful defence” to Mr Salmond’s legal challenge.

In a finding that was agreed by division after SNP members refused to endorse it, they also criticised Nicola Sturgeon for proceeding with the judicial review “despite clear advice that it would likely fail”.

John Swinney, Ms Sturgeon’s deputy, finally agreed to publish legal advice the government received about Mr Salmond’s case earlier this month, only after it became apparent he would lose a vote of no confidence at Holyrood if he refused to do so.

John Swinney, Ms Sturgeon's deputy, was heavily involved in the government's dealings with the committee
John Swinney, Ms Sturgeon's deputy, was heavily involved in the government's dealings with the committee - Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA

The committee said its work had been hindered by the refusal to hand over the documents until a very late stage in its inquiry.

Leslie Evans came in for severe criticism again in this section of the report, with MSPs noting that she had been aware of a fatal flaw in the Government’s case - that the investigating officer had prior contact with complainers - all along.

This was not made apparent to external legal counsel until October 2018, two months after Mr Salmond launched his case in August, with further documents not identified and passed to Mr Salmond's lawyers until the following December.

Senior lawyers acting for the government were dismayed at the failure to hand over key information and warned they could "not properly advise the Court that the Scottish Government had discharged its duty of candour." There was an “inexplicable” failure to identify key documents, the committee said, with the “fundamentally flawed” process for retrieving information contributing to the unusually high costs - met by taxpayers - awarded to Mr Salmond.

Ms Evans was blamed for this, with her office “coordinating the supply of information for the judicial review”. She was also one of a few people who had been aware of the investigating officer’s prior contact with the complainers.

“It must be questioned why the Permanent Secretary in her role and with her knowledge did not ensure that the relevant information was extracted and processed at a much earlier stage,” the committee members said. “This individual failing is as significant as the general corporate failing already described.”

They described the government’s concession of the case to Mr Salmond as a “devastating result” and “embarrassing” and said it was also “wholly unsatisfactory for the two women who had made complaints.”

They said: “The committee concludes that the Scottish Government was responsible from an early stage for a serious, substantial and entirely avoidable situation that resulted in a prolonged, expensive and unsuccessful defence of the Petition.”

The Ministerial Code

A majority of committee members found that Nicola Sturgeon had given them an inaccurate account of a key meeting with Mr Salmond at her home in April 2, 2018.

All non-SNP MSPs, including the widely respected independent Andy Wightman, endorsed a passage in the report in which they said they had been misled over whether the First Minister offered to interfere in the Scottish Government probe to assist Mr Salmond.

While there is no suggestion she did actually go on to interfere, most members were convinced by testimony from Mr Salmond’s lawyer, a respected advocate, who claimed Ms Sturgeon had indicated her willingness to intervene at the meeting.

Nicola Sturgeon leaves home for work on Tuesday
Nicola Sturgeon leaves home for work on Tuesday - Robert Perry/Shutterstock

They said: “Taking account of the competing versions of events, the committee believes that she did in fact leave Mr Salmond with the impression that she would, if necessary, intervene.

“Her written evidence is therefore an inaccurate account of what happened, and she has misled the committee on this matter. This is a potential breach of the ministerial code.”

In the most controversial chapter of the report, a majority of committee members also said they found it “hard to believe” Ms Sturgeon had no knowledge of any concerns about inappropriate behaviour on the part of Mr Salmond prior to November 2017, when a press inquiry was made by Sky News to the SNP.

They noted “contradictions” in evidence about the purpose of a meeting on March 29, 2018, at which Mr Salmond says the allegations against him were discussed in detail.

Ms Sturgeon has maintained she did not become aware of the investigation until April 2, and Mr Salmond says this shows Ms Sturgeon misled parliament - a resignation matter - about what she knew and when. The non-SNP members said Ms Sturgeon’s claim to have forgotten about the meeting was “at odds” with Mr Salmond’s claims but accepted “there may be differing recollections of this meeting.”

They did not reach a final judgement on who to believe but noted “that the former First Minister’s version has the benefit of being confirmed by others.”

However, MSPs also agreed that a review by James Hamiton, the Irish lawyer, “is the most appropriate place to address the question of whether or not the First Minister has breached the Scottish Ministerial Code.”

Mr Hamilton’s report, released on Monday, found no breach although he noted that “it is for the Scottish Parliament to decide whether they were in fact misled.”

Five of the nine MSPs noted their concern that it took Ms Sturgeon until 6 June 2018 to inform the civil service of her meetings and telephone conversations with Mr Salmond, another potential obligation under the code.

They said: "She should have made the Permanent Secretary aware of her state of knowledge of the complaints and the facts of the meetings at the earliest opportunity after 2 April at which point, she should have confirmed that she would cease to have any further contact with Mr Salmond on that subject.”

