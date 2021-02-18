Salmond finally set to appear as Holyrood witness after he wins row over Sturgeon dossier

Alex Salmond's dossier will be published early next week - Andrew Milligan/PA

Alex Salmond is expected to launch a series of public attacks on Nicola Sturgeon next week, after Holyrood agreed to publish claims which his allies believe could end the First Minister’s career.

The former SNP leader is finally set to appear as a witness in front of a Scottish Parliament committee on Wednesday, which is investigating an unlawful civil service investigation into sexual harassment claims against him.

The breakthrough came after he appeared to have won a row over whether his dossier of allegations against his successor would be published.

Although already in the public domain, MSPs refused to officially release Mr Salmond’s written evidence into the multiple ways in which he believes Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code in her handling of complaints against him, citing legal concerns.

We have written to the Presiding Officer and Convener of the Harassment Committee seeking urgent assurances that Parliament intends to uphold the contempt of court order.



Read: https://t.co/EM5DIDfjZg pic.twitter.com/XmGqtepqDW — Rape Crisis Scotland (@rapecrisisscot) February 18, 2021

The stand-off led to Mr Salmond cancelling his previously scheduled appearance, as he claimed the refusal to publish his evidence would curtail what he could say.

However, after The Spectator magazine went to court in an attempt to get clarity over the legality of publication, members of the committee probing the Salmond saga referred the matter to the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body (SPCB).

The MSPs on the body agreed to publish a revised submission from Mr Salmond, paving the way for him to give sworn evidence.

The botched probe into Mr Salmond cost taxpayers more than £500,000, when he was awarded costs after successfully challenging the process in court.

He was later cleared of all 13 sex assault charges at a trial following a separate criminal investigation, and the two most important figures in the modern history of the SNP are now bitter enemies.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon in 2014

“This committee is duty bound to get to the bottom of this sorry affair that frittered away over £500,000 of public money and which let down the women involved so badly,” Jackie Baillie, a Labour committee member, said.

“I look forward to questioning Mr Salmond next week and I hope that his evidence and that provided by the First Minister will go some way to helping the committee in drawing its conclusions.”

Mr Salmond believes he was the victim of a politically motivated conspiracy aimed at preventing him from making a political comeback, a suggestion Ms Sturgeon has dismissed as ridiculous.

She faces questions over whether she lied to parliament about when she became aware of the allegations facing Mr Salmond.

Ms Sturgeon claims she first became aware of the civil service investigation in April 2018, when Mr Salmond discussed it with her at her Glasgow home.

He claims she knew of it at least four days earlier, as it was discussed at a meeting with his former aide at Holyrood. Ms Sturgeon has since claimed that she forgot about the earlier meeting.

If she is found to have misled parliament deliberately, she would be expected to resign.

Mr Salmond’s return to Holyrood will be one of the most anticipated events in the history of the Scottish Parliament. Ms Sturgeon is expected to appear in front of the committee the following week.

Mr Salmond also claims she broke the ministerial code by failing to record meetings with him in her government diaries and by ignoring legal advice which said the Scottish Government should concede the civil case he brought. His new submission is expected to be published early next week.

Seems one party isn't happy at Salmond evidence coming outhttps://t.co/sFE5s79top pic.twitter.com/D0X1Da4fLe — Tom Gordon (@HTScotPol) February 18, 2021

Ms Sturgeon strongly denies breaking the ministerial code and has said she is looking forward to refuting “ridiculous conspiracy theories” when she gives evidence.

Ken Macintosh, the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, confirmed that Mr Salmond’s submission must be published.

In a letter to Linda Fabiani, the SNP convenor of the committee who opposed publication, he said: "Following two meetings of the SPCB today, at which a range of opinions were aired, the SPCB collectively agreed that on balance it is possible to publish the submission by Alex Salmond on the ministerial code.

“This decision in principle to publish must now be followed by the processing of the submission in line with the committee’s evidence handling statement.”

George Adam, an SNP MSP, claimed: “People across Scotland will be utterly bewildered that the corporate body of the national parliament has ignored clear legal advice and decided to publish information which it knows could jeopardise the court-ordered anonymity of complainants in a sexual offences case.

“We have to ask the question of the corporate body members – if it had been their wife, their mother, their daughter or their sister at the centre of this, would they have made the same decision?”