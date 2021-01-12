Salmond invited to give evidence at Holyrood next week after explosive claims about 'lying' Sturgeon

Dan Sanderson
Alex Salmond has not yet responded to the invitation - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty
Alex Salmond has not yet responded to the invitation - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Alex Salmond has been asked to return to Holyrood next week to give evidence about his explosive claim that Nicola Sturgeon deliberately lied to the Scottish Parliament.

The Former First Minister has formally been invited to appear as a witness to a Holyrood inquiry examining the Scottish Governent's botched investigation into sexual harassment complaints against him next Tuesday.

Mr Salmond's appearance will be one of the most eagerly anticipated parliamentary proceedings in the history of devolution.

The invitation was issued days after evidence from Mr Salmond to a separate inquiry, into whether Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code, emerged in which he accused his predecessor of multiple breaches.

Opposition MSPs believe that if Mr Salmond's claims are corroborated, Ms Sturgeon could be forced from office.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon were once close allies - &nbsp;Andrew Milligan/PA
Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon were once close allies - Andrew Milligan/PA

The current First Minister is expected to appear before the Holyrood inquiry in person in the coming weeks, and has made clear that she will refute Mr Salmond's claims.

Meanwhile, the ministerial code probe into Ms Sturgeon's conduct is being  blocked from investigating Mr Salmond's claim that she misled Holyrood, the SNP’s opponents claimed on Tuesday.

John Swinney, Ms Sturgeon’s deputy, has refused demands from a cross-party group of Scottish politicians to formally widen the remit of an investigation into whether the First Minister broke the ministerial code, leading to fears that the inquiry will become a “whitewash.”

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Swinney have claimed that James Hamilton, a former director of the Irish prosecution service who is conducting the inquiry, is free to unilaterally expand the scope of his inquiry. However, MSPs are concerned that in reality, he will not be able to do this without SNP ministers’ consent.

The public war between Ms Sturgeon and the man once seen as her closest political ally risks splitting the Scottish independence movement at a time when the cause has record support in opinion polls.

"The SNP are blatantly trying to block this investigation because they know it exposes the First Minister" Murdo Fraser, the Tory MSP, said. 

“These are the actions of a government that clearly has something to hide.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said Mr Swinney had already said the investigation could "look at any breach of the ministerial code". 

She added: "We will not prejudge that process. The First Minister stands by her written evidence to the Parliament and looks forward to answering questions when she appears later this month.”

Meanwhile, the First Minister’s chief mandarin, Leslie Evans, gave evidence to MSPs in a gruelling three-hour session on Tuesday.

Leslie Evans, the Scottish Government&#39;s Permanent Secretary, at an earlier evidence session - Russell Cheyne/PA
Leslie Evans, the Scottish Government's Permanent Secretary, at an earlier evidence session - Russell Cheyne/PA

The Scottish Government's Permanent Secretary denied that Ms Sturgeon had attempted to meddle in the civil service probe into sexual harassment complaints from two women, which were made in early 2018 and related to Mr Salmond's time as First Minister.

However, in an admission that will fuel claims from Mr Salmond’s camp that he was the victim of a politically-motivated conspiracy, she admitted that details of the allegations had been passed to prosecutors against the wishes of the complainers.

The Permanent Secretary said she had agonised over the reporting the claims despite the two complainers fearing they would face repercussions, such as media attention, a loss of privacy, and "retribution". 

She said: "I had to bear in mind the potential criminality, and the advice I was being given about this. It was not something I took lightly, by any means. But in the procedure it does say the Scottish Government may decide to refer a complaint to the police, even if a complainant does not want it."

She added: "If the alleged conduct could have amounted to potential criminality, it would be very important for me, in fact reneging on my duty as permanent secretary and a civil servant, not to have referred these allegations. I took legal advice on this and I did not depart from legal advice.

"I still felt having taken advice I had to be cognizant of the potential criminality here. It was not an easy decision, it was one I weighed up very carefully."

Ms Evans also repeatedly refused to say whether external legal counsel to the Scottish Government had advised in October 2018 that the Scottish Government was unlikely to be able to defend a legal challenge brought by Mr Salmond.

Mr Salmond has also claimed Ms Sturgeon breached the ministerial code by failing to heed legal advice, with the Scottish Government pursuing the case until January 2019.

Mr Salmond successfully challenged the fairness and legality of the Scottish Government probe against him in court, and was later awarded more than £500,000 in legal costs. He was cleared of all 13 sexual assault charges at a trial in March, following a separate criminal investigation.

Ms Sturgeon has dismissed claims of a conspiracy as “nonsense”.

It was unclear last night whether Mr Salmond would accept the invitation to appear before the committee next Tuesday.

A letter from his lawyer, sent before the invitation was issued, said he was keen to assist the committee. However, he said Mr Salmond had concerns that he would be unable to meet his oath to give “the full truth” as he had been told by prosecutors that he would be committing an offence if he mentioned “highly relevant evidence” in his possession.

Latest Stories

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Son of N.Y. Supreme Court Judge Arrested in Connection with U.S. Capitol Riots

    Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a New York Supreme Court judge, was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with last week's rioting at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report.CNN's Shimon Prokupecz is reporting that Mostofsky, the son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge Shlomo Mostofsky, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. > The son of a New York Supreme Court judge was arrested Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection, according to a law enforcement source. Aaron Mostofsky was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, according to the source. @brynnCNN> > -- Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 12, 2021The younger Mostofsky, before being identified as the judge’s son, told the New York Post on Wednesday that he had stormed the Capitol because “the election was stolen.”Aaron Mostofsky was seen wearing a fur costume inside the Capitol and wielding a police riot shield that he said he “found,” according to the New York Post. “We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million,” he told the outlet. “I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.”A spokesman for Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, a well-known figure in the Orthodox Jewish community, told the outlet on Friday that the judge "has no knowledge of these unfortunate events.”Law enforcement has made a number of arrests in connection with the unrest at the Capitol, with many of the rioters having traveled from across the country to protest the electoral vote count that ultimately affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory.Rioters included state lawmakers and others with wealth and power, including Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker and radio host from Texas who flew via private jet to Washington, D.C. to "storm the Capitol."

  • NYPD official retiring amid investigation into hateful posts

    Using a pseudonym, the former head of the department’s workplace discrimination office posted vulgar, racist nicknames when referring to multiple Black public figures.

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Retired Lieutenant Colonel Is Unlikely to Face Court-Martial in Capitol Riot, Experts Say

    While he faces civilian charges, Larry Rendall Brock Jr. is unlikely to be recalled to face the military justice system.

  • How Schumer may try to pressure McConnell into reconvening the Senate for impeachment trial

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has suggested it's pretty much impossible for the Senate to reconvene from recess in time to hold an impeachment trial for President Trump before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may present him with a viable option, The Washington Post reports.A senior Democratic aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Post that Schumer is exploring an obscure rule from 2004 that gives the Senate's minority and majority leaders the authority to call back the upper chamber in times of emergency. The catch is that Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to do so together, and the pair is not often in cahoots. But, the Post notes, the rule would theoretically put more pressure on McConnell, who has so far made the case that the upper chamber has to remain on break, barring unanimous consent.> To be clear, both Schumer and McConnell would have to agree to reconvene in an emergency. But this at least punctures McConnell's argument that there is no way to bring the Senate back before Jan. 19 absent unanimous consent, puts focus back more on McConnell.> > — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 11, 2021There's no telling if McConnell would relent in this situation, but he reportedly hasn't spoken to President Trump since the middle of December, and by most accounts has had enough with the commander-in-chief, so it's possible he wouldn't want to be seen as protecting him from impeachment.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Son of New York judge arrested and fur cape seized after Capitol riot

    Federal agents seen carrying fur cape and wooden staff of rioter, who faces charges

  • Rep. Jim Jordan refuses to acknowledge Biden legitimately won the election

    During a House Rules Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, refused to answer a question from committee chair James McGovern, D-Mass., about whether President-elect Joe Biden won the election fairly. No evidence of widespread election fraud has been found.

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • Democrats have a new tool to undo Trump's 'midnight rule-making.' But there's a catch.

    Democrats have never reversed a rule through the Congressional Review Act, which was created to allow legislators to rein in the executive branch.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump Reportedly Acknowledged He is Partially to Blame for Capitol Riots

    President Trump acknowledged that he is somewhat at fault for his supporters’ decision to storm the U.S. Capitol last week in a conversation with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to reports.McCarthy told House Republicans on a call Monday about the president’s acknowledgment, sources reportedly told Fox News and Politico.McCarthy reportedly agreed that Trump bears responsibility for the rioting at the Capitol which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer, as Congress met to count the electoral votes last week.The president's supporters swarmed the Capitol last week following a “Save America” rally that took place Wednesday at the White House, during which he urged his supporters to “fight like hell" and said he would "never concede."However, the president has not publicly accepted any responsibility for the unrest at the Capitol. Nearly 24 hours after the riots, Trump released a video condemning the violence and lawlessness at the Capitol, though he did not take any blame.Trump said emotions were running “high” and that he was turning his focus to “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” Trump said. “And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”After the mayhem calmed down on Wednesday, Congress returned and certified the Electoral College vote, formally affirming Joe Biden's presidential victory."Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," the president said in a statement posted to Twitter early Thursday morning by White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino."I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted," Trump said. "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"The House will meet Wednesday to consider impeaching President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after the riots.House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday with the “incitement of insurrection” charge, saying he had “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government.”The four-page impeachment resolution includes Trump’s false comments about his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, his push to have state officials in Georgia “find” him additional votes and his comments at Wednesday's rally.

  • Veterans Groups Plan to Expel Any Members Who Took Part in Capitol Riot

    The DAV, AMVETS and VFW have rules for those whose actions bring disgrace on the organization.

  • 'Stick to the plan and don't make your own vaccine side-deals,' urges EU

    The EU is struggling to keep countries aligned with its Covid-19 vaccine strategy, as governments start to break rank and seek side-deals for extra jabs. Growing concerns that member states are conducting their own negotiations has prompted the European Commission’s president to write to ministers to urge them to stick to the plan and be transparent about any discussions with pharmaceutical companies. Germany prompted outrage last week after it emerged that Berlin negotiated 30 million extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine on top of its allocation from the EU’s haul of 600 million jabs. Countries are not supposed to negotiate bilaterally with pharmaceutical firms. Now EU member Cyprus has also reportedly sought additional doses. President Nicos Anastasiades said he had contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about extra support, adding “within days we will have the answer”. Israel is leading the world in per capita vaccinations. As of 11 January, 20.3 people out of 100 had received a jab; however, the country has been criticised by human rights groups for excluding Palestinians from its programme. Mr Anastasiades denied that the Cypriot request breaches EU rules, insisting in an interview that “there would definitely be a problem if those vaccines had not been approved by the EU”. The Commission would not comment on what it called a “hypothetical question”. Nevertheless, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has tasked her top health official with writing to EU governments to ask them to stick to the joint-buying and negotiating strategy and be more open about any talks underway. “The letter will ask them to provide all the necessary transparency on the ways in which they are complying with the provisions of our strategy in terms of lack of contacts with those pharma companies we have or are currently negotiating with,” a Commission spokesperson said. The EU’s medicine regulator last week gave the green light for the Moderna vaccine and is expected to ramp up its review of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab this week, when its developers submit a formal application. Approval is expected at the end of January.

  • Lisa Montgomery: Judge halts execution of only woman on US death row

    The judge orders a mental competency hearing to be held - just hours before the scheduled execution.

  • Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA'

    President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a "tense, 30-minute-plus phone call" Monday morning, during which Trump ranted about election fraud and McCarthy cut him off, saying: "Stop it. It's over. The election is over," Axios reported Monday night, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.Trump also tried to deflect responsibility for his role in inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, telling McCarthy "antifa people" were responsible for the violence, Axios reports. McCarthy reportedly shot back: "It's not Antifa, it's MAGA. I know. I was there." Conservative cable news and other media has tried to pin the blame for the insurrection on leftist groups, antifa specifically, though there's clear and documented evidence the violence was perpetrated by Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists, and far-right militia groups.McCarthy also told his House GOP caucus on Monday that there is "indisputably" no evidence of antifa involvement in the Capitol siege, Axios reported, adding that as he tries "to navigate how to bridge the factions within the party," McCarthy "is treading carefully by telling members Trump is partially to blame for what happened without condemning him outright."McCarthy told House Republicans on the two-hour call that Trump accepts some responsibility for the siege, too, Politico reports, citing four GOP sources on the call. Trump has not publicly taken any responsibility for the assault, even though he urged the supporters to march to the Capitol and fight for him. Emotions are "still running high in the conference," with many GOP members blaming McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), for going along with the 120 House Republicans who continued challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win even after the riots, Politico says.One freshman Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) said on the call she's "disappointed" that "QAnon conspiracy theorists" are not only leading the party, but also led the objections after members of Congress had to walk by a crime scene to get back to work Wednesday night, Politico reports. And Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), one of a handful of House Republicans weighing voting to impeach Trump, slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calf.) location during the siege, putting all members at risk. Boebert raised hackles on the call by suggesting Capitol Police had been involved in the siege, Politico says.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Child films cops escorting angry man from Walmart in NC for refusing to wear a mask

    Video shows white man raising his voice at officers, shouting “Racism!” before they walk him from store.

  • Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac vaccine

    A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac showed "general efficacy" of 50.4% in a late-stage trial in Brazil, researchers said on Tuesday, barely enough for regulatory approval and far short of earlier indications. The latest results are a major disappointment for Brazil, as the Chinese vaccine is one of two that the federal government has lined up to begin immunization during the second wave of the world's second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. The letdown after a more promising partial data disclosure last week may also contribute to criticism that vaccines developed by Chinese manufacturers are not subject to the same public scrutiny as U.S. and European alternatives.

  • India's highest court suspends controversial farm bills after months of protest

    India’s highest court has suspended the implementation of divisive new agricultural laws that caused widespread protests among farmers over fears that their profits will be slashed further, in a rare move against the government. Since November, around 500,000 farmers have occupied the streets surrounding New Delhi in their tractors, despite at least 60 fatalities from exposure to the ongoing cold weather, demanding a total repeal of the proposed legislation. Farmers believe the Indian government’s plan to scrap price guarantees for crops will allow large private corporations to establish a monopoly within agriculture and push crop prices down. Union leaders say farming had already become marginal for many in India, due to the rising costs of land and machinery, resulting in an alarming suicide epidemic in the rural state of Punjab. In its ruling Tuesday, the Indian supreme court announced it would also establish a committee to hear farmers’ grievances and facilitate talks between farmers’ unions and the government. It argued the three proposed laws had been imposed on farmers without proper consultation and the authorities had already been granted a “long rope” to resolve the protests that had disrupted life in India’s capital city for three months. “We have the power to make a committee and the committee can give us a report. We will protect farmers,” said Chief Justice Sharad Bobde.