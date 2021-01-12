Salmond invited to give evidence at Holyrood next week after explosive claims about 'lying' Sturgeon

Alex Salmond has not yet responded to the invitation - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Alex Salmond has been asked to return to Holyrood next week to give evidence about his explosive claim that Nicola Sturgeon deliberately lied to the Scottish Parliament.

The Former First Minister has formally been invited to appear as a witness to a Holyrood inquiry examining the Scottish Governent's botched investigation into sexual harassment complaints against him next Tuesday.

Mr Salmond's appearance will be one of the most eagerly anticipated parliamentary proceedings in the history of devolution.

The invitation was issued days after evidence from Mr Salmond to a separate inquiry, into whether Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code, emerged in which he accused his predecessor of multiple breaches.

Opposition MSPs believe that if Mr Salmond's claims are corroborated, Ms Sturgeon could be forced from office.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon were once close allies - Andrew Milligan/PA

The current First Minister is expected to appear before the Holyrood inquiry in person in the coming weeks, and has made clear that she will refute Mr Salmond's claims.

Meanwhile, the ministerial code probe into Ms Sturgeon's conduct is being blocked from investigating Mr Salmond's claim that she misled Holyrood, the SNP’s opponents claimed on Tuesday.

John Swinney, Ms Sturgeon’s deputy, has refused demands from a cross-party group of Scottish politicians to formally widen the remit of an investigation into whether the First Minister broke the ministerial code, leading to fears that the inquiry will become a “whitewash.”

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Swinney have claimed that James Hamilton, a former director of the Irish prosecution service who is conducting the inquiry, is free to unilaterally expand the scope of his inquiry. However, MSPs are concerned that in reality, he will not be able to do this without SNP ministers’ consent.

The public war between Ms Sturgeon and the man once seen as her closest political ally risks splitting the Scottish independence movement at a time when the cause has record support in opinion polls.

Story continues

"The SNP are blatantly trying to block this investigation because they know it exposes the First Minister" Murdo Fraser, the Tory MSP, said.

“These are the actions of a government that clearly has something to hide.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said Mr Swinney had already said the investigation could "look at any breach of the ministerial code".

She added: "We will not prejudge that process. The First Minister stands by her written evidence to the Parliament and looks forward to answering questions when she appears later this month.”

Meanwhile, the First Minister’s chief mandarin, Leslie Evans, gave evidence to MSPs in a gruelling three-hour session on Tuesday.

Leslie Evans, the Scottish Government's Permanent Secretary, at an earlier evidence session - Russell Cheyne/PA

The Scottish Government's Permanent Secretary denied that Ms Sturgeon had attempted to meddle in the civil service probe into sexual harassment complaints from two women, which were made in early 2018 and related to Mr Salmond's time as First Minister.

However, in an admission that will fuel claims from Mr Salmond’s camp that he was the victim of a politically-motivated conspiracy, she admitted that details of the allegations had been passed to prosecutors against the wishes of the complainers.

The Permanent Secretary said she had agonised over the reporting the claims despite the two complainers fearing they would face repercussions, such as media attention, a loss of privacy, and "retribution".

She said: "I had to bear in mind the potential criminality, and the advice I was being given about this. It was not something I took lightly, by any means. But in the procedure it does say the Scottish Government may decide to refer a complaint to the police, even if a complainant does not want it."

She added: "If the alleged conduct could have amounted to potential criminality, it would be very important for me, in fact reneging on my duty as permanent secretary and a civil servant, not to have referred these allegations. I took legal advice on this and I did not depart from legal advice.

"I still felt having taken advice I had to be cognizant of the potential criminality here. It was not an easy decision, it was one I weighed up very carefully."

Ms Evans also repeatedly refused to say whether external legal counsel to the Scottish Government had advised in October 2018 that the Scottish Government was unlikely to be able to defend a legal challenge brought by Mr Salmond.

Mr Salmond has also claimed Ms Sturgeon breached the ministerial code by failing to heed legal advice, with the Scottish Government pursuing the case until January 2019.

Mr Salmond successfully challenged the fairness and legality of the Scottish Government probe against him in court, and was later awarded more than £500,000 in legal costs. He was cleared of all 13 sexual assault charges at a trial in March, following a separate criminal investigation.

Ms Sturgeon has dismissed claims of a conspiracy as “nonsense”.

It was unclear last night whether Mr Salmond would accept the invitation to appear before the committee next Tuesday.

A letter from his lawyer, sent before the invitation was issued, said he was keen to assist the committee. However, he said Mr Salmond had concerns that he would be unable to meet his oath to give “the full truth” as he had been told by prosecutors that he would be committing an offence if he mentioned “highly relevant evidence” in his possession.