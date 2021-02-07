Salmond prepared to attack Sturgeon in televised press conference if MSPs refuse to publish evidence

Alex Salmond will arrange his own even if Holyrood does not back down - Jeff J Mitchell/ Getty Images Europe

Alex Salmond has offered to appear in front of a Holyrood committee at a date of its choosing - but only if it publishes his explosive claims against Nicola Sturgeon first.

The former First Minister’s lawyers are understood to have told MSPs that he is prepared to testify under oath on any day before Ms Sturgeon’s appearance on Tuesday next week.

However, he has made clear that he will only do so if a dossier detailing the multiple ways in which he believes Ms Sturgeon has broken the ministerial code is released by the inquiry.

The committee is investigating the circumstances around an unlawful civil service probe into sexual misconduct complaints against Mr Salmond.

While it remains Mr Salmond’s preference to appear at Holyrood, he plans to hold a televised press conference instead, should the committee refuse to back down.

He is furious that a dossier he provided to the committee will not be published, meaning he cannot be asked about it during his evidence nor can it be considered by the committee in writing its final report.

At the centre of the dispute is when Ms Sturgeon first became aware of a Scottish Government probe into sexual misconduct claims against Mr Salmond.

She has told parliament that the first she knew of it was on April 2, 2018, when he told her about it at her Glasgow home.

However, Mr Salmond refutes this, and claims specifics were mentioned at a meeting between Ms Sturgeon and one of his representatives four days earlier. He is keen to expand in his position in testimony to the committee.

It emerged yesterday that Ms Sturgeon has also said in papers submitted to the Court of Session that the first she became aware of the Scottish Government probe was April 2, 2018.

While Ms Sturgeon firmly denies misleading parliament, Jackie Baillie, the Scottish Labour interim leader and a member of the committee, said she had questions to answer.

Nicola Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, will appear on Monday

"Anything less than the whole truth told to the highest court in the land is a huge issue for the first minister,” Ms Baillie said.

“It is already clear that the first minister had knowledge of complaints against Alex Salmond before her stated date of 2 April (2018).”

Mr Salmond’s former aide who held the March 2018 meeting with Ms Sturgeon, Geoff Aberdein, has provided evidence to the Holyrood committee, but this too is not being published due to legal issues.

In her written evidence to the inquiry, Ms Sturgeon claimed she had “forgot” about her meeting with Mr Aberdein. Opponents have questioned whether the claim is credible.

The meetings are also significant as they were not recorded in Ms Sturgeon’s official diary, as they should have been if government business was discussed. If Ms Sturgeon is found to have deliberately misled parliament, she would be expected to resign.

Mr Salmond’s dossier has already been widely reported in the media, and is available to read online.

Ms Sturgeon, meanwhile, is looking forward to tackling “absurd” conspiracy theories which she believes are being spread by Mr Salmond’s camp, her spokesman has said.

Mr Salmond’s allies have claimed the sexual harassment complaints against him were part of a politically motivated plot aimed at preventing him making a political comeback.

She has repeatedly insisted that she stands by her statements to parliament.

Mr Salmond was awarded £512,000 in costs when he successfully challenged the legality of the civil service probe in court, and was cleared of 13 sex assault charges at his trial in March, following a separate criminal investigation.

Ms Sturgeon’s spokesman said: “She looks forward to taking head-on the absurd, contradictory conspiracy theories that have been allowed to spread.

“These theories are an attempt to deflect, but they risk making it harder for women who suffer harassment to come forward.”

Ms Sturgeon’s husband and the SNP chief executive, Peter Murrell, is to appear in front of the committee for a second time on Monday.