Salmonella found in world's biggest chocolate plant

·2 min read

Salmonella bacteria have been discovered in the world's biggest chocolate plant, run by Swiss giant Barry Callebaut in the Belgian town of Wieze, the firm said Thursday.

A company spokesman told AFP that production had been halted at the factory, which produces liquid chocolate in wholesale batches for 73 clients making confectionaries.

"All products manufactured since the test have been blocked," spokesman Korneel Warlop said.

"Barry Callebaut is currently contacting all customers who may have received contaminated products. Chocolate production in Wieze remains suspended until further notice."

Most of the products discovered to be contaminated are still on the site, he said.

But the firm has contacted all its clients and asked them not to ship any products they have made with chocolate made since June 25 at these Wieze plant, which is in Flanders, northwest of Brussels.

Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA has been informed and a spokesman told AFP it had opened an investigation.

The Wieze plant does not make chocolates to be sold directly to consumers, and the firm has no reason yet to believe that any contaminated goods made by clients have yet made it onto shop shelves.

The scare comes a few weeks after a case of chocolates contaminated with salmonella in the Ferrero factory in Arlon in southern Belgium manufacturing Kinder chocolates.

Belgian health authorities announced on June 17 that they had given the green light to restart the Italian giant's factory for a three-month test period.

Swiss group Barry Callebaut supplies cocoa and chocolate products to many companies in the food industry, including industry giants such as Hershey, Mondelez, Nestle or Unilever.

World number one in the sector, its annual sales amounted to 2.2 million tonnes during the 2020-2021 financial year.

Over the past financial year, the group, which has a head office is in Zurich, generated a net profit of 384.5 million Swiss francs ($402 million) for 7.2 billion francs in turnover.

The group employs more than 13,000 people, has more than 60 production sites worldwide.

alm/dc/lth

Recommended Stories

  • 5 cheap, versatile foods to stock up on now (and what to make with them)

    Food is getting more expensive. But, with a little creative thinking, you can turn cheap ingredients like rice and canned chicken into tasty meals.

  • Nissan Pathfinder recalled because of risk hood could fly open

    A potentially fouled secondary hood latch system is causing a recall of the Nissan Pathfinder. The automaker says in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that "dust and dirt contamination may accumulate on and around the bell crank lever pivot joint" responsible for allowing the backup hood latch to secure itself into place and release. If enough debris gathers around the pivot joint, it "can create mechanical binding that could cause the lever to remain in the open position" at all times, as well as deteriorate the anti-corrosion coating on the lever itself.

  • Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Are Reportedly Shifting Their Relationship from 'Low Profile' to Red-Carpet Ready

    Ever since Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California in January 2021, they have done their best to keep their relationship off the radar as much as possible. That strategy might be changing as the duo starts to inch slowly toward the spotlight as a couple. The initial […]

  • Heinz products off Tesco shelves after pricing dispute

    The beans, sauce and soup-maker is pausing supply to the UK's largest supermarket in a price rise row.

  • Kraft Heinz pulls products from UK retailer Tesco in pricing row

    U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz has stopped supplying some products to Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco, which resisted charging its customers higher prices for them at a time of surging inflation. Tesco, which has an over 27% share of Britain's grocery market, apologised for the absence of popular Kraft Heinz products, such as baked beans and tomato ketchup, from its shelves but said: "We will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers." Kraft Heinz said it was battling to provide good value products in a market hit by rising commodity and production costs.