A salmonella outbreak has been detected in 25 states, but the cause is still a mystery

A recent salmonella outbreak has infected over a hundred people in half of the United States, and health officials have not determined what is causing it.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control issued a notice they were investigating an outbreak of the strain Salmonella Oranienburg. On Sept. 2, the CDC identified 20 infections, but the outbreak has grown rapidly since then.

As of Sept. 15, the number of infected people has reach 127 people, including 18 hospitalizations across 25 states. The outbreak began on Aug. 3 and the last reported case was on Sept. 1, with no deaths reported.

However, officials believe the number of sick people is likely much higher since some people recover from illness without medical care and they aren't tested for Salmonella, as well as it can take up to four weeks to determine if someone was part of an outbreak.

Still, officials aren't sure what's causing it.

"State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. CDC is analyzing the data and has not identified a specific food item as a potential source of this outbreak," the agency said in a statement.

Recalls you need to know about: Check out USA TODAY's curated database of consumer product recalls for the latest information

Food recall: Kale sold at some Kroger and Winn-Dixie stores recalled for possible listeria contamination

Italian meat recall: 862,000 pounds of salami, prosciutto recalled for possible salmonella

According to CDC data, reported cases have stretched across the U.S. mainland, with Texas, 45, and Minnesota, 13, having the most reported cases. The infected people have ranged from less than a year old to 82-years-old, and 59% of sick people are females.

Despite not knowing the food source, health officials said they have identified multiple people at restaurants in multiple states who ate at the same restaurant and got sick. Investigating these "subclusters" may provide an definitive answer.

Story continues

Symptoms of salmonella can include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, stomach cramps and dehydration, which can begin six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the CDC. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Last month, 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto products were recalled for possible salmonella contamination that caused sickness to people across 17 states.

Since there is no definitive cause, the CDC recommends people practice food safety measures such as cleaning utensils, hands and foods, as well as separating different foods, making sure food is cooking to a high enough temperature/ The agency also recommends refrigerating perishable foods within two hours and thawing foods in a refrigerator.

Children under the age of 5, as well as people 65 years and older and those with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illness from Salmonella.

Contributing: Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A salmonella outbreak has been detected across the US, cause unknown