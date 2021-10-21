Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Fresh, Whole Onions Has Sickened More Than 650 People

Reuters

The Seoul city government said on Thursday it had filed a police complaint against members of South Korea's main labour group who, wearing outfits of megahit "Squid Game", defied COVID-19 curbs to protest for more jobs and better work conditions. Thousands of members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) staged a nationwide demonstration on Wednesday, according to the group, including in downtown Seoul, where dozens of members dressed up in flamboyant jumpsuits and masks worn by actors in the Netflix show. Made in South Korea, the nine-part thriller, in which cash-strapped contestants play deadly childhood games in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million), became a worldwide sensation for Netflix when it premiered in September.