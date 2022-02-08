Salon Nuuvo Celebrates 10 Years In Calabasas

CALABASAS, CA —The city of Calabasas recognized Raychel Harrison, owner of Salon Nuuvo, for 10 involved years running her Calabasas business.

Mayor Mary Sue Maurer awarded Harrison a certificate recognizing her service to the city beyond her work at Salon Nuuvo. Harrison sits on the Calabasas Chamber of Commerce board of directors and has long been involved in city affairs including outreach during the 2018 Woolsey fire and participation in charity causes around the city.

"You have been a valuable member of the Calabasas business community for many years. We especially salute you and Salon Nuuvo for your hard work and dedication during the past two years navigating the pandemic and look forward to many successful years ahead," the certificate reads.

Harrison said she thinks her community involvement, especially advocating for salons to remain open during the pandemic, is what motivated the city's recognition of her anniversary.

"She is not only a successful entrepreneur, who even developed her own line of ecofriendly products, she represented her industry and persisted through a myriad of COVID restrictions to be one of the first salons in Calabasas to be permitted to open outdoors during the height of the pandemic lockdowns. She is a gem," Maurer wrote in her Jan. 29 letter to the community.





Harrison never thought she wanted to own a salon, but after years working in the industry, she was inspired to open a salon that was "employee based." This means she employs hairdressers rather than having them rent out salon space as independent contractors, which is the standard labor model at salons.

This employment style fosters a less competitive atmosphere, offers benefits to hairdressers, and creates an environment where everyone can learn, Harrison said. The model also creates better customer service, Harrison said, as customers benefit from better trained employees and flexibility to see other stylists.

Story continues

"With every year that goes by and every generation that we employ, what people want is a good place to work — a happy place to work. I think that’s becoming more and more important, especially after the pandemic,” Harrison said.

Harrison found a spot at 26777 Agoura Road when the shopping area was just being built and has been there ever since. The location, which opened its doors on Jan. 17, 2012, is a perfect spot to marry Malibu, Agoura Hills and Calabasas. Given the environment of the salon and its prime location, Salon Nuuvo has become somewhat of a "meeting ground," Harrison said.

"Grit and stubbornness and an ability to adapt has landed me 10 years because I just will not quit," Harrison said.

Harrison has become embedded in the three local communities. As a resident of Westlake Village, she feels fortunate to work in such a "beautiful place." Doing hair is a really personal experience, and Harrison is always inspired to get involved in local causes, whether she is donating products, face-painting at a local pumpkin patch, giving free makeovers or helping raise money for residents in need.

As Harrison reaches 10 years on her salon, her haircare product line has been around for about seven. The eco-friendly line of products has grown organically with increasing demand, Harrison said. Harrison has also committed to making her salon eco-friendly; the salon recycles about 95 percent of their waste — including the hair clippings, she said.



This article originally appeared on the Calabasas Patch