Salon owner with ‘giving heart’ shot dead, Ohio cops say. Fiancé has now been indicted

An Ohio man confessed to killing his fiancée, a Cleveland-area salon owner, in early October. Now — nearly one month later — he’s been arrested and charged.

Tirrell Edwards, 41, called police around midnight on Oct. 10, stating he “had just just killed” his fiancée, according to a Nov. 2 news release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Responding officers found Amanda Williams, 46, with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Warrensville Heights, according to reporting from McClatchy News.

She was transported to a hospital in Cleveland, where she was pronounced dead.

Following her death, an unidentified male was taken into custody, but later released, according to a news release from the Warrensville Heights Police Department.

Williams was the owner of À La Mode Stylez, a salon in University Heights, according to her Instagram page.

“My Heart Is Shattered,” a Cleveland resident wrote in a Facebook post the following day. “... Amanda Was An Amazing Soul With An Extremely Creative Mind & Caring, Giving Heart.”

“You motivated me. You were a true hairboss,” one user wrote on Williams’ Instagram page. “My heart is broken.”

Following an investigation, Edwards was indicted Nov. 1 by a grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and domestic violence, officials said.

“A thorough investigation and review of this case led us to the unmistakable conclusion that the death of Amanda Williams was an intentional homicide without justification,” prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in the release.

An arrest warrant was issued for Edwards on Nov. 2, and he surrendered to police the next morning, police said.

He will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at an undisclosed time, officials said.

A representative for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Nov. 3.

Warrensville Heights is located about 15 miles southeast of Cleveland.

