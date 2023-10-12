Salon owner shot dead in domestic dispute, Ohio cops say. She could ‘light up the room’

Members of an Ohio community are mourning the death of a woman after police say she was shot multiple times in a home.

“She’s going to be missed,” Rachel Owens told WEWS.

Amanda Williams, 46, was found on Oct. 9 with several gunshot wounds in a home in Warrensville Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, after police were called for a domestic disturbance, WKYC reported.

She was taken to a hospital where she died, according to the outlet.

Williams, who also went by “Amanda the Stylist,” was the owner of A La Mode Stylez, according to Williams’ Facebook page.

“There’s some people, and I’ve been doing this a long time, that when they walk in the room, they light up the room; that was her, and she’ll be sorely missed, and we’re grieving the needless death because of domestic violence,” Pastor R.A. Vernon told WEWS.

Others took to social media to voice their grief.

“This truly hurts. Amanda was a beautiful soul. She was a genuine person who loved people and was gifted and anointed to beautify others,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“SPEECHLESS!!!!! My Friend, My Spec. Gone too soon. Amanda was the life of the environment,” another Facebook user wrote.

Police have one man in custody in connection to the death, according to WOIO.

McClatchy News is not identifying the suspect because he has not been formally charged as of Oct. 12.

