Salon owner in Thailand accused of killing couple in front of their child over haircut is released on bail

A Thailand court has granted bail to a salon owner who murdered a couple in front of their young daughter after they complained about the haircut they received.

The man, 51-year-old Prasart Rangyai, was released on bail for 500,000 baht (approximately $13,883) Monday afternoon on the condition that he wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.

On Saturday afternoon, 41-year-old Warisara Wimoonrakchat went to the Lotus shopping mall in the Mueang district for a haircut with her 40-year-old husband Wirapong Pumphruek and their 8-year-old daughter.

After receiving a haircut for 250 baht ($3.66) at Pimmy Hair Salon, Warisara was left disappointed and later called Prasart for help, who was not present in the salon at the time.

The salon owner told Warisara that there was nothing he could do. He then rode his motorbike to the salon with a kitchen knife hidden in his pants.

Wirapong allegedly told Prasart that if he were unable to issue a refund or fix the haircut, he would sue the shopping center with the help of his lawyer. According to police, Prasart then asked the couple, “Do you want to die?”

Prasart told police that Warisara ran towards him, so he grabbed the knife from his pants and stabbed the couple to death as their 8-year-old daughter watched. He then fled on his motorbike.

On Saturday around 11 p.m., Prasart turned himself in to police. He was charged with premeditated murder and illegal possession of a weapon in public.

The deceased couple’s other child, 20-year-old Ping Pong, stated that she would try her best to take care of herself and her 8-year-old sister while adding that she plans on buying a home for the two of them.

Ping Pong stated that her mother will be cremated on Thursday, while her father will be cremated in Chiang Rai province of northern Thailand, although a specific date has not yet been determined.

Prior to their death, the couple both starred in a TV series called “Fah Mee Ta,” and Wirapong worked as a personal trainer.

Featured Image via Tim Hufner

