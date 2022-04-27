A Salt Bae Lawsuit Provides a Valuable Reminder About Tipping
Employees argued that a service charge at the Nurs-Et Miami should not have covered their wages. A court disagreed.
Employees argued that a service charge at the Nurs-Et Miami should not have covered their wages. A court disagreed.
Hall and Anstead were both granted joint legal and physical custody of their son after their divorce last July
STORY: Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney pushed for justice in possible war crimes in Ukraine at the United Nations on Wednesday urging countries to ensure evidence does not sit in storage as it has done for victims of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. She recalled a 2017 UN vote to preserve that evidence – around the time her children were born.“But my children are now almost 5 and so far, most of the evidence that has been collected by the UN is in storage because there is no international court to put ISIS on trial. And when survivors ask me how can this be? I can only say I am ashamed.” ‘I am ashamed that there is no system of justice to respond to mass rape and mass slaughter." Clooney was speaking at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council. She herself is part of an international legal task force advising Ukraine on accountability for victims of the war working with the International Criminal Court. The ICC's prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation into Ukraine a week after Russia's February invasion. "This is a time when we need to mobilize the law and send it into battle. Not on the side of Ukraine against the Russian Federation, or on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, but on the side of humanity." Russian diplomat Sergey Leonidchenko described the ICC as a "political instrument." He accused the U.S. and Britain of hypocrisy for supporting the ICC inquiry in Ukraine after doing "everything imaginable to shield their own military." Moscow describes its February 24th invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation" and denies targeting civilians. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova's office has told Reuters it is preparing war crimes charges against at least seven Russian military personnel.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Sixteen states, four environmental groups and the United Auto Workers union filed suits on Thursday seeking to block a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) plan to buy mostly gas-powered next-generation delivery vehicles, arguing that the agency failed to comply with environmental regulations. Three separate lawsuits were filed in federal courts in San Francisco and New York City, also naming U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as a defendant. The states, led by Democratic-led New York and California, were joined by the District of Columbia and New York City in a suit accusing USPS of using a flawed and unlawful environmental analysis and signing contracts before even completing a draft environmental review.
Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove criticizes the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the past U.S. actions toward Russia on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’
With rent and housing prices rising across the United States, Florida is now considered to be the least affordable place to live in the country.
VIDEO SHOWS: STORY: Konstantin Yaroshenko was arrested by U.S. special forces in Liberia in 2010 and convicted for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the United States. He was serving a 20-year sentence.He was released on Wednesday (April 28) in exchange for former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was convicted in Russia in 2019 of endangering the lives of two police officers while drunk on a visit to Moscow. The United States has called Reed's trial a "theatre of the absurd." Flanked by his wife and daughter in the television studio of Russian media group Izvestia, Yaroshenko said he was sat on a chair with his arms shackled and beaten for three days.Yaroshenko said he was then flown to a military base in the United States, asked to sign some documents and beaten when he refused.He complained about the conditions of his incarceration in the United States, where he said prisons were overcrowded and unsanitary and prisoners were not given pillows.Yaroshenko said he tried to glean information about the world from the 15 minutes a day of television he was allowed to watch but had found U.S. networks to be "a lying propaganda machine."Yaroshenko said he had refused a plea deal because he was a patriot who had grown up believing that the West was Russia's enemy. He said he intended to prove his innocence and his mistreatment.
President Zelenskyy said Russia is using "blackmail" after it shut off gas supplies to two European Union nations that staunchly back Kyiv.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would send his plan to overhaul the country's electoral system to Congress later on Thursday, a move that critics argue seeks to concentrate power in the hands of the government. Lopez Obrador made the announcement about the planned constitutional changes at a regular news conference just as the current session of Congress was about to end. To amend Mexico's constitution, Lopez Obrador's ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies need a two-thirds majority in Congress.
European leaders blasted Russia’s decision to cut natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria as “blackmail.”
The Browns failed to make the playoffs in 2021 and will once again have a high choice pick. Here's where they'll be picking in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Meet Chris Olave, who the Saints selected selected at No. 11 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The family of a California woman killed when a 17-year-old driver crashed a Lamborghini into her car has reached an $18.85 million settlement in the case, attorneys announced Wednesday. Monique Munoz, 32, was on her way home from work when the Lamborghini SUV driven by Brendan Khuri ran a red light. Chris Holmstrom reports for CBS Los Angeles.
Kelly Rowland says not seeing herself in books when she was younger helped sparked the idea for her new children’s book, “Always with You, Always with Me.” The Grammy winner, who’s currently filming the upcoming film “Fantasy Football,” also says reuniting the original Destiny’s Child group which included Beyonce, LaTavia Robertson and LeToya Luckett is not out of the realm of possibility. (April 29)
The New Orleans Saints hit a home run by selection Ohio State WR Chris Olave. Here are five things you should know about him, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger discusses the Department of Labor's response to Fidelity offering crypto in retirement portfolios.
Premiering next month on Netflix, the comedy series features Myers in eight roles. Mike Myers Gets Initiated into a Secret Society in Trailer for The Pentaverate: Watch Eddie Fu
STORY: The protesters faced down police in riot gear, blasts from a water cannon, and tear gas.According to the police report, 13 people were arrested, and three police officers were injured during the day of protests in Colombia.Students and workers took to the streets of Bogota on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the national strike in Colombia against President Ivan Duque.Last year's protests enveloped cities throughout Colombia and ran for six weeks as demonstrators' demands expanded to include a basic income and an end to police violence.At least 29 people were killed in connection with those protests - with many deaths blamed on excessive use of force by police.
STORY: Andrzej Duda said it was important to remember that those who died at the camp were equally Jewish and Polish.He also thanked organizers for honoring victims of the war in Ukraine, saying it was difficult to believe that Russia, whose forces contributed to the defeat of the Nazi regime in World War Two, would attack its neighbor.The ‘March of the Living’ brings people from around the world to Poland and Israel to study the history of the Holocaust.This year, Ukrainian war refugees took part in the event, marching from the Birkenau camp to the adjoining Auschwitz.One survivor of the Holocaust, 96-year-old Edward Mosberg, said he was sorry for the victims of the war in Ukraine but refused to compare current events to the Nazi campaign against the Jewish people.
Reed Timmer is in Blackwell, Oklahoma, where he reports on the risk of severe weather and tornadoes with the presence of a low-level jet stream on April 29.
Three suspected bosses of Mexican Mafia gangs in Orange County and 28 associates have been charged in a federal murder and drug racketeering case.