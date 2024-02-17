Salt Lake City explosion leaves one hospitalized with serious burns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An explosion occurred at a Salt Lake City apartment complex early Saturday morning, causing one to be hospitalized in serious condition, according to Salt Lake City Fire.

At around 4 a.m. on Feb. 17, fire crews responded to an explosion at an apartment complex located at 718 East 700 South, according to Cpt. Jepperson, Salt Lake City Fire Dept.

Crews reportedly arrived at the scene to find only smoke and no fire.

Former Springville water polo coach arrested on sexual abuse charges after allegedly ‘initiating’ multiple victims

One victim had serious burns, Jepperson said, and was taken to the University of Utah Burn Center as a result.

The investigation into this explosion is underway. Details on what caused the explosion have not yet been released.

HAZMAT also responded to this incident.

All other tenants in the building were allowed to re-enter their homes following the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.