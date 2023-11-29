Salt Lake City International Airport ranked one of America’s most reliable large airports in new report

Delta planes are shown at their gates June 13, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. J.D. Power ranked Salt Lake City’s airport third for customer satisfaction out of all of North America’s large airports. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

A new J.D. Power study found that, in a year of record travel, major airline strikes and delays/cancellations, overall customer satisfaction regarding airports in North America improved.

The 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study looked at customer satisfaction with terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check and food, beverage and retail in mega-, large- and medium-sized airports.

It recorded “27,147 completed surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport and covers both departure and arrival experiences (including connecting airports) during the past 30 days” between August 2022 and July 2023.

J.D. Power defined mega airports as those seeing upwards of 33 million passengers a year, large airports as seeing between 10 and 32.9 million passengers and medium airports as seeing 4.5 to 9.9 million passengers.

What are the best North American mega airports in 2023?

Airports were scored on a 1,000-point system, and ranked highest to lowest.

The study listed rankings for 20 mega airports in the nation. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport took the top spot, with an even 800 points, followed closely by Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport with 796 points and Las Vegas’s Harry Reid International Airport with 787.

A chart released by J.D. Power from their 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Survey, showing how mega airports in the U.S. rank for customer satisfaction. | 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Survey, J.D. Power

What are the best large North American airports in 2023?

Of the country’s large airports, Tampa International Airport ranks first with a high score of 832 and Orange County California’s John Wayne Airport trails behind with 829 points. Amid considerable construction and expansion, Salt Lake City International Airport came in third with a high 825 points.

In 2014, Utah’s major airport was reenvisioned as a “new airport featuring one central terminal and two concourses, replacing the old five-concourse horseshoe design” in its Airport Redevelopment program, the Deseret News previously reported.

As of winter 2023, the first two phases have been completed with the third underway and set to be unveiled in October 2024. Phase four is slated for completion in 2027.

With a greater flight capacity, better organization and additional venders, Salt Lake City’s airport rankings may even increase over time.

A chart from J.D. Power’s 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study shows the rankings of large American airports by customer satisfaction metrics. | 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, J.D. Power

What are the best medium-sized North American airports in 2023?

As for the country’s medium airports, Indianapolis International Airport ranked the highest, with 843 points. Southwest Florida International Airport nabbed second place with 839 points and Ontario International Airport was third place with 835 points.

A chart from the 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study published by J.D. Power shows which medium North American airports ranked the highest in customer satisfaction. | 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, J.D. Power