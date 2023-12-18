Salt Lake City Police investigating hate speech vandalism at elementary school
Police are investigating a potential hate crime after an elementary school in Salt Lake City was vandalized this weekend.
Police are investigating a potential hate crime after an elementary school in Salt Lake City was vandalized this weekend.
Mahomes has previously defended his teammates in public. This time he couldn't hide the frustration on his face.
Is Mr. Irrelevant becoming the NFL's MVP?
Chance Comanche was released by the Stockton Kings with no explanation on Friday.
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
Google will soon allow users to store their location data on their devices rather than on Google's servers, effectively ending a long-running surveillance practice that allowed police and law enforcement to tap Google's vast banks of location data to identify potential criminals. The use of so-called "geofence warrants" have exploded in recent years, in large part thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones coupled with hungry data companies like Google vacuuming up and storing huge amounts of its users' location data, which becomes obtainable by law enforcement requests.
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game.
It's time for the Independence Bowl game. Here's how to watch Texas Tech and Cal face off tonight.
A fiery congressional hearing on antisemitism has the leaders of major universities under fire and sparked intense debate over what types of speech schools should allow on their campuses.
Bridgewater was the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
Money market accounts offer some of the best features of checking and savings accounts. Here’s how to open a money market account.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
In some situations, you may be able to pay off your student loans with a personal loan. But should you?
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
If you’ve never applied for a personal loan before, you might have some questions about the process. Here’s how to apply for a personal loan, from start to finish.
This week, we drive the Mazda3, Lexus TX and Honda Passport TrailSport, and discuss the Cadillac Vistiq, Tesla recalls, Scout Motors, dead cars and more.
Classic car insurance covers the intangible value of your collectible or antique vehicle. It’s usually not expensive but does come with limits on how you use the car.
A CD ladder is a strategy that involves putting your money into multiple CDs with varying terms. Here's how it works and whether it's right for you.