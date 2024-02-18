Salt Lake City School District to remain ‘safe and welcoming’ after controversial bill signings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City School District posted on social media Saturday, informing followers about a statement from the superintendent regarding numerous controversial bills from the 2024 legislative session.

The statement, originally published on Friday, provides a response from Superintendent Elizabeth Grant to two bills that were recently signed into law: House Bill 257, colloquially referred to as the transgender bathroom bill, and H.B. 261, which aims to rework diversity, equity and inclusion programs in state institutions.

“We recognize that some of our students, families, and staff may be hurting or feel worried about what’s to come,” Grant said in the statement.

The official name for H.B. 257 is “Sex-based Designations for Privacy, Anti-bullying, and Women’s Opportunities,” and H.B. 261 is simply “Equal Opportunity Initiatives.”

“I want to make sure our community is clear on where we stand regarding these two bills in particular,” Grant said. “First and foremost, no matter what legislation is enacted, our schools and district facilities will remain safe and welcoming places for all students and staff and their families.”

Grant noted that the passage of H.B. 257 and H.B. 261 calls for “attentive, thoughtful action” from the entire district, and also affirmed that schools will remain committed to following the law.

“I am proud to lead a school district known for its culture of inclusion of all children — no matter their race, ethnicity, national origin, disability status, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, or language(s) spoken at home,” Grant said.

The statement referred to the Safe School Resolution from the Salt Lake City School District Board of Education, which declares the Board is committed to providing equal opportunities for all students.

Grant concluded the statement with, “We embrace our responsibility to welcome and educate all students and uphold our mission to provide an excellent and equitable education to every student, every classroom, every day.”

The full statement from the Salt Lake City School District is available online.

