Salt Lake, Sandy cities file joint lawsuit to protect Little Cottonwood water supply

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City, Sandy City, and the Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake and Sandy (MWDSLS) filed a joint lawsuit in federal court Monday, looking to reevaluate the environmental impact of “S.R. 210: Wasatch Boulevard through Town of Alta Project.”

More specifically, the lawsuit challenges the federal Record of Decision for the project, which followed a multi-year process by UDOT to ensure they met the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The lawsuit looks to require a new federal Record of Decision, with the addition of a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, to “appropriately consider the impact of transportation projects, including a proposed gondola and other projects on water resources, the Wilderness Act of 1964, the Transportation Act of 1966, and the Administrative Procedures Act,” according to the release.

Salt Lake City, Sandy City, and MWDSLS are reportedly filing the suit to make sure they can deliver safe and reliable drinking water to “more than one million people, businesses, and institutions throughout the Salt Lake Valley,” the release states.

Little Cottonwood Creek is a significant source of drinking water for the Salt Lake Valley. The water is reportedly very high quality — a result of “deliberate watershed stewardship and investment” by Salt Lake City and Sandy City for over 120 years.

City officials said the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon projects pose a major risk to these watershed areas. They are looking to ensure that the environmental impacts of the projects are appropriately studied.

“Clean, safe drinking water is not something we take for granted — and we will take every step necessary to ensure this resource is considered and protected for residents throughout the valley,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said. “Salt Lake City made consistent formal requests throughout the process to include such critical analysis, as is required of the NEPA process, Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision to evaluate water resource impacts, but each failed to adequately do so.”

To be clear, the lawsuit was not filed in opposition to the transportation improvements, which are intended relieve traffic congestion in the canyon. Simply, city officials accuse the federal decision of not adequately considering the project’s impacts on surrounding natural resources.

In addition to the effects on water supply, the lawsuit also asks to consider the “visual and noise effects on the Twin Peaks and Lone Peak Wilderness Area; the relationship of the project to Utah’s changing climate; and the indirect effects this project will have on neighboring resources, such as Big Cottonwood Canyon (another key component in the Valley’s high-quality drinking water supply),” the release states.

City officials also asked to consider a significant traffic impact in Sandy, claiming increased congestion will result from the project.

“The Environmental Impact Study for Little Cottonwood Canyon did not include SR 209 (Little Cottonwood Road and 9400 South) or Wasatch Boulevard south of SR209. These routes account for nearly half of the traffic leading into Little Cottonwood Canyon,” said Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski. “With the addition of a 2,500-stall parking structure at the mouth of the canyon, the influx of additional traffic would have a serious detrimental financial and public safety impact on the most environmentally sensitive area of Sandy City.”

It should be noted that, according to the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office — Salt Lake City and Sandy City, along with the MWDSLS, are legally obligated to protect drinking water supplies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.