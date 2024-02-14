Salt Lake Temple now one step closer to completion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake Temple is one step closer to completion today after construction crews placed the final reinforcing steel pyramid on top.

More than 800 construction team members gathered to watch it happen.

The final placement celebrated today comes nearly four years after the spires of the Salt Lake Temple were first removed for refurbishment, according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

When the temple renovation began in 2020, construction crews worked to carefully remove the spire stones from the top of the temple for refurbishment, the Church said. The exact position of each stone was reportedly mapped, catalogued, tracked, and stored for cleaning to ensure the original spots on top of the temple returned seamlessly.

In the summer of 2023, crews began to add reinforcing spire steel plates and refurbished spire stones to the temple.

“It’s a joyful feeling to know that anyone can now look at the temple and say to themselves, ‘I can start to see and recognize something that is familiar to me,'” said Josh Fenn, Jacobsen Construction project executive and project director overseeing all renovation work in Temple Square. “I hope people will take satisfaction in seeing more and more things that are familiar come back to them.”

