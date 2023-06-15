Salt River woman sentenced to 15 years in prison after child dies of fentanyl overdose

A resident of the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community was sentenced to 15 years in prison after her son died by overdosing on fentanyl on Monday.

Sarah Caitlin Burnette, 23, pled guilty to the voluntary manslaughter of her 18-month-old baby son and endangerment of her three-year-old son.

According to the plea agreement submitted to the court, Burnette bought multiple fentanyl pills for personal use on Feb. 23, 2021. The next day, Burnette and her two sons checked into a hotel room in the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Community.

“During my four-day stay, I smoked the fentanyl pills in the hotel room, while both of my sons were in the room. I also lost track of some of the fentanyl pills, and left drug paraphernalia with fentanyl residue lying around within my sons’ reach,” Burnette said in the plea agreement.

Court records show that on Feb. 27, 2021, Burnette woke up to find that her baby had died of acute fentanyl toxicity after consuming the drug. About eight months later in October, Burnette was charged with both murder and child abuse charges.

“In sum, I smoked fentanyl to the point of passing out, and left both of my sons unattended with fentanyl, after which one of my sons ingested some fentanyl, and died of a fentanyl overdose,” Burnette said in the plea agreement.

Although Burnette's 18-month-old boy died from the overdose, the condition of her three-year-old son is unknown as of the writing of this article.

Records show that Burnette had previously overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, having been taken to an emergency room where she survived.

According to the Department of Justice, the Salt River Police Department and FBI conducted a joint investigation into this case.

