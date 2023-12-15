Salt & Straw Ice Cream to ring in the new year with Vancouver Waterfront shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s famous ice cream shop, Salt & Straw, is opening a new location in Vancouver next month.

The grand opening at the Vancouver Waterfront location kicks off on Jan. 5, 2024, with amenities that include free hot chocolate, musical acts, and an appearance by Clark College’s own Oswald the Penguin.

“It’s a wonderful gathering space, and we feel incredibly lucky to be a part of it,” said Kim Malek, co-founder and CEO of Salt & Straw. “Washington is near and dear to our hearts, and we are beyond excited for our continued growth in the area. Thank you to our Pacific Northwest Community for their continued support, without which none of this would be possible.”

The new storefront, which is the company’s fourth in Washington, is located at 740 Waterfront Way Vancouver, WA 98660. The festivities on Jan. 5 include free hot chocolate courtesy of Cloudforest from 11 a.m.-noon, a special appearance by Oswald the Penguin from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

The company also announced it would be hiring “approximately 20-25 people from the area” for the new shop. They said they are “especially focused on creating job opportunities for people with barriers to employment,” including BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, people with disabilities, and those with a criminal justice background.

In addition, Salt & Straw plans to open another one of their scoop shops in Bellvue in spring 2024.

