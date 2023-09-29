From Saltburn to Chicken Run 2: what to see at the London Film Festival

The autumn festival season is always one of the highlights of the filmgoing calendar, even though this year’s strike season has left the 2023 cycle looking a little less glamorous than most.

Still, even as the red carpets have been largely bare of actors, the films themselves have been turning up in fine form. And this year’s BFI London Film Festival, which opens next Wednesday, has done a typically good job of assembling the best work from Venice, Telluride and Toronto, as well as throwing in a few world premieres of its own, and some highlights from Cannes and Sundance earlier this year.

From across the 252 films in the programme, here are my highlights.

1. Saltburn

This year’s opening gala, written and directed by Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell, is an acid-tipped satirical riff on The Talented Mr Ripley, with some Brideshead Revisited stirred in for good measure. Barry Keoghan, of The Banshees of Inisherin, stars as a down-at-heel Oxford student who becomes infatuated with Jacob Elordi’s Felix Catton, scion of the titular English country estate.

2. One Life

In 1988, the television show That’s Life movingly reunited Nicholas Winton, a retired stockbroker from Hampstead, with some of the Jewish children he’d helped spirit to the UK from Czechoslovakia 50 years previously, as Hitler’s army amassed on that country’s borders. This handsome tearjerker dramatises his humanitarian work – and of course, the reunion – with Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn playing Winton in both eras.

3. All of Us Strangers

Andrew Haigh, the writer and director of 45 Years, transplants an eerie 1987 Japanese novel to a contemporary London tower block, where Andrew Scott’s lonely screenwriter connects with a handsome, mysterious neighbour (Paul Mescal) – and then his own late parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), whom he discovers still living in their mid-1980s prime in their old Croydon suburb.

4. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The biggest of this year’s London world premieres is Aardman Animation’s latest stop-motion opus, which rejoins the heroes of the 2000 original – albeit with some switches in the voice cast – as they break into a sinister state-of-the-art poultry processing plant. The first film’s Great Escape-channeling 1950s grit has been swapped for 1960s Bond-style retro-futurist swish, but one assumes the jokes will be as timeless as before.

5. Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese continues his extraordinary late-career hot streak with this stately western-noir hybrid, adapted from David Grann’s nonfiction book about the Osage murders of the 1920s, in which native Americans were killed for their oil rights by white settlers. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are two of the conspirators, while Lily Gladstone does star-making turn as the former’s hair-raisingly at-risk wife.

6. Maestro

After the release of his glorious 2017 reworking of A Star is Born, many of us were stunned that Bradley Cooper, then best known for appearing the Hangover trilogy, had such a film in him: this wildly ambitious follow-up proves it was no fluke. A beautifully acted and mounted biopic about the marriage between composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein (played by Cooper) and his actress wife Felicia (Carey Mulligan), it runs through styles and moods like movements in a symphony: not every mad swing lands cleanly, but on ambition alone the thing soars.

7. Poor Things

The best-received film at Venice this year – for a number of years, in fact – was this uproariously mad and highly sexed gothic caper, adapted from the Alasdair Gray novel by The Favourite’s screenwriter-director team, Tony McNamara and Yorgos Lanthimos. Emma Stone stars as Bella Baxter, the half-Pygmalion, half-Frankenstein creation of Willem Dafoe’s crackpot Glaswegian surgeon, who embarks on an amorous voyage of self-discovery around Victorian Europe.

8. The Boy and the Heron

Hayao Miyazaki, the 82-year-old co-founder of Studio Ghibli, came out of retirement to craft this historical fable of a boy in wartime Japan who is led by a mischievous bird to a strange magical underworld. An enormous hit in its home country this summer, it will likely stand as the swan song of one of the greatest animators who ever lived.

9. Priscilla

A year after the pop-operatic frenzy of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Sofia Coppola brings a very different perspective on the goings-on at Graceland, recasting the legendary singer’s estate as an eerie gilded cage. Cailee Spaeny stars as the demure US Navy pilot’s daughter who was first romanced by her rock star husband (Jacob Elordi) when she was 14 years old, and for whom domestic life becomes the battleground from which she has to spring her true self.

10. The Zone of Interest

The Holocaust has been addressed in cinema on countless occasions, but perhaps never since Alain Resnais’ Night and Fog with the pitiless clarity of Jonathan Glazer’s latest project. Loosely inspired by the 2014 Martin Amis novel, it follows the day-to-day lives of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), as they carve out an elegant life for themselves and their children on the threshold of a concentration camp. The atrocities are kept off-screen throughout, and are all the more oppressively present for it.

The BFI London Film Festival begins on October 4

