Salter: End the entitlement state

The entitlement state is on its last legs. Based on recent estimates, the Social Security trust fund will run out in 2037. Medicare’s Part A trust fund, which covers hospital insurance, will deplete in 2028. Insolvency forces sudden and painful across-the-board benefit cuts: 20 percent to Social Security and 10 percent to Medicare Part A. Libertarians have warned about the unsustainability of these programs for decades. Few listened. Soon, everybody will have to listen.

Creating these programs in the first place was a mistake. The welfare state, a 19th century Prussian invention, has no place in the land of the free. A combination of political cynicism and elitist paternalism brought it to our shore. We’re worse off for it. Expansive federal entitlements crowd out private-sector and civil-society responses, harming the very people the programs were intended to help. Even more worryingly, they make citizens dependent on government.

The only accomplishment of America’s entitlement state is permanent fiscal profligacy. Washington is currently in the red somewhere between $50 trillion and $200 trillion (!) because of these programs. That’s in addition to our official national debt of roughly $30 trillion. The combination of unfunded entitlement liabilities and debt erodes the independence on which our national freedom depends. The Founders would be unimpressed.

There’s no realistic prospect to save these programs. Citizens simply won’t tolerate the tax rates necessary to fund them. That’s why we have this problem in the first place. It’s terrible statesmanship to promise voters goodies paid for by future generations, but alas, it’s good politics. There’s only one way to break the cycle: end the entitlement state.

Social Security was supposed to be an insurance plan for retirement, disability, and survivor benefits. In reality, it was always a Ponzi scheme, depending on roping ever-more people into the program to cover disbursements. Demographic trends ruined that model. Fortunately, we’re not losing much. Social Security’s return on investment is about 2 percent higher than inflation. Equities markets over the long run deliver 6-8 percent above inflation. Uncle Sam isn’t doing you any favors when it docks your paycheck in exchange for much lower yields than you could’ve achieved on your own.

Story continues

Today’s financial markets offer many options for brokerage accounts and securities purchases. The proliferation of exchange-traded funds over the past two decades makes diversification accessible even for households of modest means. Government isn’t performing an important public service by forcing citizens into an inefficient pension plan. It’s continuing a failed program simply due to political inertia. Let’s slam the brakes.

Medicare is trickier, since healthcare markets in the U.S. are such a mess. However, that mess is of Uncle Sam’s making. Medicare alone accounts for about 20 percent of national health expenditures. At the same time, there are legions of rules on the books that restrict competition. Boosting demand while hindering supply makes things more expensive. Winding down Medicare would ease pricing pressures, but this should be coupled with widespread healthcare deregulation for maximum effect.

An intermediate option—hardly libertarian but at least consistent with American federalism—is to devolve Medicare to the states. Put the responsibility for qualification, payments, and financing in the hands of governors and state legislators, who citizens can more easily control than national politicians and bureaucrats. This would also encourage experimentation. The states have been called “laboratories of democracy” because we can see what works through trial and error. Given the high stakes of healthcare policy, we desperately need competition and innovation. Some states might retain an expansive role for government, like the 2006 Massachusetts plan that inspired Obamacare. Others might privatize the system. Policy diversity is a good thing! We get little useful feedback from one big experiment, but lots from 50 smaller ones.

These proposals may seem radical, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Nothing could be more irresponsible than ignoring the approaching entitlement cliff. Business as usual isn’t an option. We’re running out of time to fix some of the biggest policy errors in American history. If we fail, we’re in for a world of economic and political hurt. But if we succeed, we will restore the character of a free society and make the public richer and healthier, besides.

Alexander William Salter is the Georgie G. Snyder Associate Professor of Economics in the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University, a research fellow with TTU’s Free Market Institute, and a community member of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal editorial board. The views in this column are solely his own.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Salter: End the entitlement state