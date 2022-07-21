Saltillo couple charged with drug possession

Jul. 20—SALTILLO — A Saltillo man and woman are facing felony drug charges after police say they found a large quantity of methamphetamine on them.

The Saltillo police encountered Zachary Guy Ethridge and Jessica Lavender on Saturday, July 16. After officers allegedly found a felony amount of drugs in their car, both were arrested. Ethridge, 31, of McComb Avenue, Saltillo, and Lavender, 38, of Drive 1309, Saltillo, were charged with possession of methamphetamine and carried to the Lee County Adult Jail.

During their initial appearance Monday before Lee County Justice Judge Court Chuck Hopkins, bonds were set at $5,000 each. The North Mississippi Narcotic Unit assisted in the arrest.

