Saltillo man accused of cyberstalking
May 21—OXFORD — A Lee County man has been charged with cyberstalking for harassing his former girlfriend electronically.
The victim filed a report May 19 with Oxford police saying her ex-boyfriend threatening and harassing her through texts, social media, and phone calls.
Later on the 19th, the Oxford Police Department arrested
Blake Parkinson, 27, of Saltillo, was arrested later that day and charged with cyberstalking. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000.