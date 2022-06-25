Saltillo man held without bond on drug, weapon charges

Jun. 24—TUPELO — A routine traffic stop Tuesday ended with a Saltillo man facing felony weapon and drug charges.

Tupelo police pulled over a silver Jeep June 21 in the Veterans Boulevard/Deer Park Road area for a misdemeanor traffic offense. While the officer talked with the driver, it was revealed that Kerry Scruggs, 48, of Saltillo, was a felon and in possession of a firearm. Illegal narcotics were also located during the investigation.

Scruggs was arrested and charged with three counts of the possession of a Schedule II drugs and possession of a firearm by a felon. During his initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir ordered Scruggs held without bond.

