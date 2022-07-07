Saltillo man jailed for felony shoplifting

Jul. 6—TUPELO — A Saltillo man is facing felony charges after trying to steal a gold chain from a Tupelo business.

A Belk employee noticed a white male attempting to shoplift a gold chain worth more than $1,500 on June 28. The suspect was detained by store employees for police.

Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting. Police said Freeman was previously arrested on a felony shoplifting warrant for a Feb. 17 incident when a chain valued at more than $10,000 was stolen from the jewelry counter at JC Penny's

During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $100,000.

