Saltillo man reportedly caught with fentanyl, paraphernalia

Jun. 27—TUPELO — A Lee County man is facing felony charges after rolling up on a roadblock with illegal drugs in his possession.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office was conducting a safety checkpoint on County Road 885 on June 24. A vehicle approached the checkpoint, and a deputy asked for the driver's license and proof of insurance.

According to the police report, the driver appeared to be nervous while retrieving his license and stated that he did not have insurance. The driver was arrested on a misdemeanor for no insurance and told his vehicle would be towed.

The driver then reportedly told the deputy there was fentanyl and needles in the center console of his vehicle. During a vehicle search, police allegedly discovered the drugs and paraphernalia.

Wesley Black, 35, of Freewill Lane, Saltillo, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and no insurance. During his initial court appearance in Lee County Justice Court, his bond was set at $25,000.

