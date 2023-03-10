Saltillo man sentenced for possession of child pornography

Mar. 9—OXFORD — A Lee County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for the possession of child sexual abuse pictures and videos.

According to evidence presented in U.S. District Court in Oxford, Dennis Gene Sullivan, 46, of Saltillo, was setting up a computer system for a local business in April 2020. He arranged for the computer to download and save images and videos of child sexual abuse. Sullivan then used a peer-to-peer software program to make those files available to other users.

Sullivan, who has a prior federal conviction for the same crime, appeared before District Judge Michael P. Mills on Thursday for sentencing. He was ordered to serve 120 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Sullivan was also ordered to pay $28,000 worth of restitution to eight individuals who were victims of the abuse depicted in the images or videos.

"This is a repeat offender who has an obvious sexual interest in children," said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. "Individuals like this defendant deserve every minute of every day that they can be incarcerated, and our office will always prioritize the safety of the most vulnerable in our society."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby said, "safeguarding our society's future begins with protecting underage citizens of our communities from predatory individuals like Dennis Sullivan."

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said the case began with a simple tip and led to a joint investigation by the FBI, the Ripley Police Department and the Mississippi Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

"This case is a textbook example of the difference we can make when law enforcement and community members work together as a team," Fitch said.

