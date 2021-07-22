Saltillo police charge two car thieves

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo

Jul. 21—SALTILLO — Police arrested two men for car theft within a 48-hour period this week.

Monday afternoon, officers took Gregory Vincent Baker Jr., 39, of Saltillo, into custody and charged him with felony taking of a motor vehicle. Baker was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time. He remains in the Lee County Jail.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Robert R. Thompson, 34, of Saltillo, on the same charge. Thompson, who was out of federal probation at the time of his arrest, according to Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney.

