Saltillo pursuit ends with Tupelo crash

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Mar. 30—TUPELO — A pair of burglary suspects led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase that started in west Saltillo and ended with a three-car wreck in south Tupelo Saturday evening.

Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey said around 5:30 p.m. March 27, his department got a call about a possible breaking and entering on McComb Avenue.

"The caller saw two males going into a neighbor's house and they knew the neighbor was out of town, so she called 911," Bailey said. "When our officers arrived, the two males ran out of the house. There was a short foot chase before they were able to get into a car and the chase began."

Bailey said the pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 as the suspects drove south from Saltillo. The Lee County Sheriff's Office, the Mississippi Patrol and the Tupelo Police Department all joined the pursuit. A witness reported at least 13 patrol cars in four groups pursuing a dark Toyota Camry around Cliff Gookin Boulevard near Tupelo High School.

The pursuit ended when the suspects collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of Cliff Gookin and Lawndale Drive. The passenger in the suspect vehicle "was banged up" and had to be carried tot he North Mississippi Medical Center, according to Bailey. The chief said the occupants of the other two vehicles were not seriously injured in the crash

The driver was 17 years old. He was carried to the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center and any criminal charges will be handled through youth court. Because he is a juvenile, his name cannot be released.

The other suspect, Jordan Smith, 18, of Saltillo, will be charged with the burglary when he is released from the hospital.

william.moore@djournal.com

