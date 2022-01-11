Saltillo, West Point banks robbed, one suspect caught

Jan. 10—SALTILLO — Branch banks in Saltillo and West Point were robbed just hours apart on Friday, and while a suspect in one case has been apprehended, another remains at large.

After approximately six hours after the robbery, police detained a suspect in connection with the West Point robbery. According to West Point Police Chief Avery Cook, a lone Black male wearing dark clothing and a blue surgical mask walked into the Regions Bank on Main Street around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 7. The suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Because the mask was pulled down to his chin during the robbery, a significant portion of the suspect's face was revealed. That allowed security cameras to capture clear images of the suspect, which helped in identifying him.

The same night, the West Point Police Department arrested Isaiah Tallie, 26. While bank robbery is a federal offense, Tallie is expected to be charged with robbery on the state level, since he only asked the tellers for money and never displayed a weapon.

Early reports noted the similarities between the suspect in both the West Point and Saltillo crimes, but Cook said the two incidents were not connected.

Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney said a light-skinned Black male walked into the BancorpSouth Bank branch at 2541 Highway 145, just north of the McDonald's in Saltillo, around 11:30 a.m. Minutes later, he walked out with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to reports, the suspect was wearing a black Alabama hoodie with a red lining and a black ski mask. He was reportedly carrying a black pistol and put the money in a black trash bag.

Following the robbery, the suspect walked out the bank's south entrance and walked away to the west. Authorities said the suspect was seen walking behind the nearby State Farm Insurance office. The suspect was seen driving away in a newer model (possibly 2020 or 2021) gray Dodge Durango headed north on Highway 45.

Story continues

"One witness (said the Durango) was displaying a paper/ temporary tag that was unreadable," McKinney said.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call the Saltillo Police Department at 662-869-5454, the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers 1-800-530-7151.

william.moore@djournal.com